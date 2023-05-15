CENTENNIAL — It might not take long for Drew Sanders to become a fan favorite in Denver.

Lauded by many as a steal for the Broncos at No. 67 overall in the third round, the unanimous All-American was already turning heads at the team’s rookie minicamp this past weekend, making the highlight play during Saturday’s practice open to the media with his pick-six off quarterback Ben DiNucci in 7-on-7.

“I just did my job and it ended up working out in my favor,” Sanders said.

The former 5-star recruit, who played his first two seasons at Alabama, shined after moving to an off-ball role in his lone season at Arkansas. But he’s in Denver because the team likes his versatility and he’ll likely spend more time playing inside linebacker for the Broncos.

“I’m going to do whatever they tell me to do,” Sanders said. “I can get after the quarterback, drop back in coverage and play the run. I feel like I bring a versatility aspect to the position and can get the job done.”

Sanders proved in 2022 that he is more than capable of getting to the quarterback. He was second in the SEC and 15th in the country with 9.5 sacks.

“I’ve always enjoyed getting after the quarterback and I made a big emphasis on that this past year,” Sanders said Saturday.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Speaking of that versatility, he also led the Razorbacks in total tackles with 103.

Seeing Sanders thrive in just his second day in a Broncos uniform isn’t a surprise to fellow rookie Marvin Mims Jr. The wide receiver and team’s top draft pick this year played against Sanders in high school when they were both regarded as two of Texas’ top players for their class.

“Drew is an unreal athlete,” Mims said. “He’s looked like that since (his) senior year in high school. Dude’s unbelievable. It’s such a small world, both of us getting drafted here. It’s weird how things work out.”

Just like everyone who was at Dove Valley this past weekend, it’s been a whirlwind for Sanders these past few weeks, who continues to look the part of someone who will be able to contribute right away on the Broncos defense.

“It’s all kinda going by pretty fast, a lot of stuff happening (and) a lot of adjusting,” Sanders said. “I’m pretty excited to just get back to football. I’m enjoying learning a new defense and being out there with a new defense. Just having a blast.”