Essang Bassey's spot on the Broncos roster wasn't guaranteed until he made it so, and the years of trying to make a roster have taught him plenty of lessons.

His three interceptions, spread evenly across as many preseason games clinched his spot on the roster, but more importantly, earned him a potential spot in the starting lineup. He could become the nickel corner in K'Waun Williams' absence as he recovers from ankle surgery.

The timeline of eight or so weeks to recover has opened the door for Bassey to make a difference. He's been waived more times in his career than seasons he has played in, but the experience of each training camp has paid off.

A preseason of difference-making plays has him seeing the game from a place of confidence, and using the knowledge he has gained along the way.

"It feels really good to get in the groove and get in the habit of making plays," Bassey said after his interception in the Broncos' 41-0 preseason win over the Rams. "They kind of come in bunches at times, and I feel that’s what’s been happening with me. I’m just hoping it carries momentum from the preseason into the regular season."

Across three seasons with two teams, Bassey has only one interception in 28 games. He's just 25 years old, though, and has a new voice to follow in Vance Joseph. In his time with the Dolphins and Cardinals, the defensive coordinator worked with youngsters like Byron Murphy and Tony Lippett — each of whom benefitted from his teaching.

A knee injury earlier in his career delayed Bassey's start, but teammates are taking notice years later.

"As a player, you just get more and more comfortable," safety Kareem Jackson said. "This is year four for him, so he's at that point where there aren't many offenses he hasn't seen. They moved him around a lot in camp — I think he might have been the only guy playing three positions."

For all the position fluctuation, Bassey's new peace has come from repetition.

Multiple teams, systems and coaches over his short career have taught him the value of keeping his work consistent. It's easy on the good days — intercepting a pass every game during the preseason. Doing so on the hard days that will inevitably come could keep Bassey growing.

"Just staying consistent and being the same guy every day—whatever—good or bad or indifferent, but if I keep my routine and keep things the same, then I can be happy no matter what," Bassey said.

The Broncos were preparing Bassey for his role, even if they did not know it would open up. He's been sitting in different position meetings and taking note of each nuance to each position in the secondary. Getting used to time at safety came quickly, just like the other corner spots.

He was put through the training camp ringer with playing time at multiple positions, too. His versatility will come in handy for the Broncos who, outside of Pat Surtain II as a returning All-Pro, will be relying on a lot of inexperience.

Damarri Mathis, who is unofficially set to start opposite Surtain, is entering his second season after being picked in the fourth round of last year's draft. Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian are backing the duo up, but are rookies.

Experience, even if it is just a couple of years more, will be big for a Broncos secondary that lacks it.