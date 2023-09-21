ENGLEWOOD -- South Florida is well known for hosting conventions. On Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium will resemble one for Broncos head coaches.

The Broncos, now coached by Sean Payton, will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins (11 a.m., CBS). He will bring defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Denver’s head coach from 2017-18.

The Dolphins feature defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, the Broncos’ head coach from 2019-21. Miami also has associate head coach and running backs coach Eric Studesville, Denver’s interim head coach for three games in 2010.

Miami’s head coach is Mike McDaniel, who was never a Denver head coach. But he is a Colorado native who went to Smoky Hill High School and grew up a big Broncos fan and once worked as a team ballboy.

“That’s crazy,’’ outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, a Denver rookie under Fangio in 2021, said of the list of one-time Broncos head coaches who will be on hand Sunday.

“That’ll be fun,’’ Joseph said. “Vic is a heck of a coach. I’ve watched him over the years, and I’ve talked ball with Vic a lot over the years. … He will have a good plan, I’m sure.”

Plenty of eyes will be on Fangio and Joseph. Fangio will face the team that fired him after the 2021 season and Joseph is trying get his defense going after a shaky start for the 0-2 Broncos.

“I’m sure when I see some of the people there that are still there that I know, you say hello and you think back a little bit,’’ Fangio, who went 19-30 with the Broncos, said of facing his former team. “I enjoyed my time there. There are still about 15 or 16 players that are on the team from when I was there. I wish them nothing but success, except this week. I really don’t look at it much different. If the game maybe had been in Denver, maybe.”

Payton said he has talked to some Denver players who remain from when Fangio was in charge to get some insight. But Fangio downplayed that.

“Those storylines, they’re juicy, but they’re not as effective as you think they are,” Fangio said.

The Dolphins are No. 22 in the NFL in defensive efficiency, according to an ESPN formula. But they are 2-0 thanks to being No. 1 in the league in total offense.

The Broncos are No. 29 in defensive efficiency, a stat that was flashed on ESPN when the locker room was open Thursday to the media. Being winless, there is some early heat on Joseph.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Overall, it’s not all bad football,’’ Joseph said of Denver’s defense in two home losses, 17-16 to Las Vegas and 35-33 last Sunday to Washington. “It’s our second week. There are going to be some ups and downs from a schematic perspective, but I thought there was some good stuff in both games. Obviously, not winning games puts a light on all of it. But penalties are huge right now. That’s hurting us on defense and keeping drives alive.”

Denver shows a league-high 12 defensive penalties, with five being personal fouls. Joseph vows the Broncos will cut down on the penalties and that they will be much better on defense as the season moves along.

“We can be a very good defense. … We have good enough players to be a good defense, absolutely, and I expect that,’’ said Joseph, who went 11-21 as Denver's head coach. “Coming here, my vision was to be a dominant defense and that hasn’t changed. … (There have been) the penalties, the (mistakes) here and there. I’ll coach better. But we should be a very good defense, and that’s the expectation.”

Defensive end Zach Allen had Joseph as his defensive coordinator in Arizona the previous four years. He agrees with Joseph’s assessment of what Denver’s defense can become.

“We’re not going to say the sky is falling yet,’’ Allen said. “The penalties are what’s killing us right now. So if we get rid of those, we’ll be fine. … There’s a reason why we both came here. I think there’s a lot of talent on this defense and we’re excited. It’s going to take some time just kind of the meshing and everything like that, and it’s coming soon and it will be good.”

Against the Commanders, Denver’s defense had a strong start before faltering. The Broncos led 21-3 before giving up 32 points in the game’s final 32 minutes.

Miami’s defense faltered a bit late in Sunday’s 24-17 win at New England. The Dolphins led 17-3 early in the fourth quarter and needed to stop a last-ditch Patriots drive at the Miami 33 with 51 seconds left to hold on for the win.

Overall, though, holdovers from Fangio’s time in Denver have been throwing plenty of praise his way. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II, a rookie in 2021, called Fangio a “great coach” who “puts his players in position to make plays.”

“He’s a great defensive coordinator,’’ Cooper added. “He knows what he’s doing. He’s got that defense up and running.”

Nevertheless, Joseph seeks to be the only ex-Broncos head coach on the winning side Sunday.

“They’ve won two games, so it’s our turn to get a win,’’ he said.