As offensive lineman Billy Turner continues to look for a home in free agency, he wants to make one thing clear.

“I’m not injury-prone,’’ he said.

Turner suffered a left knee injury that cost him the last three games of the 2021 regular season with the Green Bay Packers. Then continued issues with that knee led to him to play just eight games last season with the Broncos.

Turner, though, considers those "freak" injuries in which he got hit twice in the knee, and says he is now fully healthy.

“I was banged up the last year or so from an injury I had in Green Bay, which people I think are little bit nervous about,’’ Turner said in a phone interview with The Denver Gazette. “But I’m kind of back to 100 percent, and the healthiest I’ve been in the last two years.”

Turner, 31, played with the Broncos from 2016-18 before signing a four-year, $28 million deal with the Packers. He was released in March 2022 before signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract to return to Denver.

The hope was Turner could solve the revolving-door issues the Broncos have had at right tackle. But he missed the first five games while still recovering from the knee surgery. He then played in four games, starting three, before hurting the left knee again. After missing four games, he returned to start the final four games.

“It is disappointing,’’ Turner said of not being able to do more in his second Denver stint. “I mean, in an instance, in a way, yeah. But at the same time, that’s just a part of being in the NFL.”

It was a season in which coach Nathaniel Hackett, who had been Turner’s offensive coordinator in Green Bay, was fired with two games left. The new coach is Sean Payton, who was hired in February.

When free agency got underway last month, the Broncos signed Mike McGlinchey to a five-year, $87.5 million contract to hopefully cure their right tackle woes. And not surprisingly Turner said he has no knowledge of the Broncos wanting to re-sign him.

“I mean, I’d be open to a return anywhere if it’s the right situation for me. … I don’t completely shut the door on anything in this business,’’ Turner said about whether he ever would have interest in again playing for Denver.

For now, Turner is trying to dispel the notion that he is susceptible to injuries. His first stint with the Broncos included 2017, when he played in just one game, and was shelved for the season in October after suffering a broken hand.

“You kind of get labeled as someone who is injury-prone, but all of the injuries I’ve had, especially the two I’ve had in the last two years, were injuries that were kind of freak accidents, where somebody physically was thrown into my legs,’’ Turner said.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

While Turner said he is now healthy, he does realize that others must be convinced of that.

“It’s just kind of playing the field and playing the process of getting some teams to realize you are kind of 100 percent healthy,’’ Turner said. “It’s one of those things where you can say you’re healthy. It doesn’t mean they have to believe you. But I’m sure the next coming weeks, something will happen. I should be on somebody’s roster for the upcoming season, I believe.’’

Turner declined to name any teams that might be in the mix for him. However, he expressed confidence he still has some years to go in his NFL career.

“I would think I could definitely play three more fairly easily, just physically with my body,’’ said the nine-year veteran. “I would love to get to 15.”

Turner broke into the NFL with Miami in 2014 as a third-round pick out of North Dakota State. He was waived by the Dolphins and then by the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 before eventually becoming a regular NFL starter.

Turner started 11 games at right tackle or left guard for the Broncos in 2018 before getting the lucrative contract with Green Bay. With the Packers, he started all 43 games he played from 2019-21 at tackle or guard.

“I want to return to the way that I played those three years in Green Bay by playing consistently, playing healthy, playing fast and using my athleticism to my advantage,’’ Turner said.

As for last season, Turner said he never got into a comfort zone.

“I wasn’t able to start playing until (the sixth game), and when I started playing I didn’t have any reps in training camp or practice, so there was a situation where I became healthy right when they needed me to start playing and my warmup reps and my training camp reps and everything were just real live game reps,’’ Turner said of coming back from his offseason knee surgery.

Then he was hurt Nov. 13 at Tennessee, and went on injured reserve. He said it was a similar situation when he came back, having to return without many practice reps.

“I think I played fine. I didn’t play great by any means,’’ he said of his season.

Overall, Turner said he is thankful to have had two stints with the Broncos.

“I’m very grateful for all those memories and times and those teams that I was part of there, and now I’m just looking forward to the future and the next thing that is ahead,’’ he said.