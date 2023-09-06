Looking to add a few Denver Broncos to your fantasy squad? Ten players worth a look:
1. RB Javonte Williams
Why he is a good pick: The running back is the Broncos' best offensive player when he is on the field. In a full season in 2021, Williams ran for 904 yards and three touchdowns.
Concerns: He's coming off a serious knee injury and his workload could be limited. He has looked ready in the preseason, but the regular season is a different animal.
2. QB Russell Wilson
Why he is a good pick: The quarterback could have a bounce-back season with new coach Sean Payton. Before last season's disaster, Wilson threw for 25 touchdowns in Seattle.
Concerns: Last season was so bad. Is this who Wilson is now? It is a wait-and-see situation.
3. WR Courtland Sutton
Why he is a good pick: Sutton will be the Broncos' No. 1 receiver to start the season with Jerry Jeudy injured. Last season, in a bad offense, he had two touchdowns.
Concerns: Some say he hasn't looked the same since his ACL injury a couple years ago. His production will rely on how much the Broncos' offense improves.
4. WR Jerry Jeudy
Why he is a good pick: The receiver was primed for a big season before a hamstring injury derailed him. When he is on the field, Jeudy is one of the Broncos' top weapons. He led the team with six touchdowns last season.
Concerns: Another Broncos player with health concerns. He always seems to miss at least a few games and it is unclear when the receiver will be on the field this season.
5. RB Samaje Perine
Why he is a good pick: He will split time with Williams and see the field a lot. Perine is a big threat in the pass game, as well, where he scored four touchdowns with the Bengals.
Concerns: He doesn't find the endzone a lot on the ground and, with a healthy Williams, his goal-line chances will be limited.
6. Broncos defense
Why it is a good pick: They are still the best unit on the team. Vance Joseph likes to blitz, so they should rack up sacks and, possibly, turnovers.
Concerns: If the offense struggles again, they could get worn out like last season.
7. TE Greg Dulcich
Why he is a good pick: The best pass-catching tight end on the roster. He caught 33 passes in ten games last season and made an instant impact when on the field.
Concerns: How run-heavy will the Broncos be? If Dulcich is on the field, the defense expects pass. Targets could be tough to find.
8. K Wil Lutz
Why he is a good pick: The Broncos could struggle to score touchdowns at times, so Lutz will get work, especially early in the season. He is Payton's guy and the coach will trust him.
Concerns: He kicked in a dome for at least eight games for seven seasons. How will being outdoors affect his kicks?
9. WR Marvin Mims, Jr.
Why he is a good pick: The rookie will see time early in the season with the injury to Jeudy. He showed his big-play potential during the preseason.
Concerns: Rookie receivers can struggle. With Sutton and eventually Jeudy being on the field, he may not see as much time as he should.
10. RB Jaleel McLaughlin
Why he is a good pick: He is going to be the Darrern Sproles in Payton's offense, which means he will probably find the endzone.
Concerns: Not sure how many touches he gets.