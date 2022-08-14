DENVER — The Broncos currently have 13 wide receivers on its 90-man roster.
Of those 13 receivers, only five or six will make the original 53-man roster, which will be set Tuesday, Aug. 30. Last year, the Broncos only kept five. And four of those spots appear to be locked up by Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and rookie Montrell Washington. That leaves one or two spots for nine players.
And for the Broncos, those final roster spots at receiver are critical, as they hope to find a replacement for Tim Patrick, who will miss the season with an ACL injury. On Saturday, in the Broncos' first preseason game against the Cowboys, those players competing for the remaining spots showed it's not going to be an easy choice.
"It's a great competition," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "All those guys are making plays when they have to. ... Everybody stepped up and got a couple catches and that's what you want to see during preseason. You don't want it just to be a one guy’s show, you want to see it spread around. Then everybody had an opportunity."
While Sutton, Jeudy, Hamler and Washington are expected to carry a good amount of the load this season, there will be plenty of opportunity for the fifth and possibly sixth receiver to contribute on offense and special teams.
Currently leading the competition is likely Kendall Hinton, who had three receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown Saturday. Hinton is entering his third season in the NFL, spending his rookie season mostly on the practice squad — except when he played emergency quarterback in Week 12. Last season, he played in 16 games with 15 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown. He was also a key special teams player.
Though Hinton, who went undrafted in 2020, isn't thinking about his spot on the 53-man roster.
"That’s something that I kind of try to stay away from, especially my play count," Hinton said. "You keep your head down and you work. You leave the decision to the people upstairs and all you can do is your best."
Behind Hinton are a handful of young players, including three rookies — Kaden Davis, Brandon Johnson and Jalen Virgil — who have each had good camps. Johnson and Virgil both had solid outings in the preseason game as well, with Johnson gathering four receptions for 64 yards and Virgil with three receptions for 83 yards. That's not even mentioning Washington, who has maybe had the best camp of anyone this summer.
There's also several younger veterans competing for jobs — Seth Williams (second year), Tyrie Cleveland (fourth year), Travis Fulgham (fourth year), Trey Quinn (fourth year) and Darrius Shepherd (fourth year). Each of them had a catch on Saturday, except for Cleveland who is out with a throat injury. Williams especially had a nice game with four receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown.
It's easy to see now why the Broncos opted not to make a move when Patrick was injured two weeks ago. While it's unlikely one player will replace his production, the Broncos are confident they have a talented receiver room that contains several players who can contribute beyond the core four.
Now, with only two preseason games left and the first cut day approaching on Tuesday, the Broncos will soon have to make a choice on which young receivers they're betting on.
"Our deepest group is the young receivers," backup quarterback Josh Johnson said. "I’ve played with some good receiving corps but for this amount of young guys to be stepping up like this, I don’t think I’ve been around that.
"It’s going to be a tough decision when it’s all said and done. All of those guys deserve opportunities."