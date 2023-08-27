Jordan Jackson wants to become a civil engineer when his football days are over. But he hopes that won’t be for a while.

The defensive end starred at Air Force and was a sixth-round pick by New Orleans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent last season on the Saints practice squad before being signed by the Broncos in January.

Now, Jackson is waiting to learn his fate with NFL teams having to trim rosters by 2 p.m. Tuesday from the 90-man offseason limit to the regular-season number of 53. Jackson had two tackles in Denver’s 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Saturday night’s preseason finale at Empower Field at Mile High.

“It’s always going to be nerves,’’ Jackson, who is second on the depth chart, said about his roster prospects. “You never really know what’s going to happen. I think I put some good stuff on tape, so we’ll see what happens.”

If Jackson doesn’t make the 53-man roster, he would be a candidate for Denver’s practice squad. Overall, Jackson would be quite content to push the five-year military commitment he must make as an Air Force graduate following his playing career down the road as much as possible.

“It’d be civil engineering in the Air Force,’’ Jackson said of his eventual plans. “That’s what I got my degree in at the Academy, so after I get done playing, I plan to go back and serve my time doing civil engineering and whatever the Air Force needs me to do.”

For now, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound Jackson has been enjoying his time with the Broncos.

“It’s been a blessing,’’ he said. “I’ts been fun. I’m happy to be here.’’

Jackson has been flattered by how many people have recognized him from his days with the Falcons, which including having six sacks and 11 overall tackles for loss as a senior in 2021.

“I had a kid come up to me one day and he showed me gloves from a game I gave to his brother from an Air Force game, so I gave my gloves away again,’’ Jackson said. “So it’s been cool definitely having people recognize me from being from the Air Force Academy.”

Jackson is vying to become the third player from Air Force to get into a Broncos regular-sason game. Linebacker Steve Russ played for Denver from 1997-2000 and defensive tackle Ben Garland in 2014.

Albert O seeks roster spot

Many have suggested that Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is on the bubble when it comes to making the 53-man roster.

Okwuegbunam doesn’t care what anybody else thinks. And he let his play do much of the talking Saturday when he caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Rams.

“It doesn’t matter what the outside thinks,’’ said Okwuegbunam, entering his fourth season. “In my heart, I always knew … I’ve always been capable of doing this.”

Tight ends Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich are assured of making the 53-man roster. The Broncos could keep four tight ends, with the others being Okwuegbunam and Chris Manhertz on the depth chart.

A rap on Okwuegbunam has been his blocking. But it has improved in recent weeks.

“A little bit of coaching, a little bit of harping on it and just really being hard on myself,’’ Okwuegbunam said. “Really the guys too, just pushing me to be better.”

Okwuegbunam scored his touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Jarrett Stidham in the first quarter. The Broncos wanted to get a long look at him, so he played into the fourth quarter.

“He had a big night,’’ said Broncos coach Sean Payton. “Holy cow.”

Bassey delivers again

In Denver’s three preseason games, cornerback Essang Bassey had an interception in each one.

On Saturday, he picked off Rams starting quarterback Stetson Bennett in the first quarter and had no gain on the return.

“It feels really good to get in the groove and get in the habit of making plays,’’ Bassey said. “They kind of come in bunches at times, and I feel that’s what’s been happening with me. I’m just hoping it carries momentum from the preseason into regular season.”

Briefly

Also intercepting Bennett was rookie linebacker Drew Sanders. He fumbled the ball on a 32-yard return in the second quarter but Denver recovered it. “The last week and a half, two weeks for him have been good,’’ Payton said. “I’d like for him to hold onto the ball.” … With the Broncos not using any veteran starters Saturday and also having some injured players, 34 players did not play. … Punter Riley Dixon punted once against the Rams for 60 yards, 58 net. In an impressive preseason, he averaged 54.5 yards and 44.0 net on eight punts.