DeMarcus Ware is officially immortalized.

The former Broncos edge rusher has been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a part of the 2023 class, it was announced Thursday night. Ware is considered one of the greatest pass rushers in NFL history, playing 12 years (2005-2016) in the NFL including his last three seasons in Denver.

Ware played his first nine seasons with the Cowboys where he led the league in sacks twice in 2008 and 2010, totaling 20 and 15.5 sacks, respectively. Ware signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Broncos in 2014 and quickly became one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL alongside Von Miller. Ware played a crucial role in helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50, serving as a team captain and totaling two sacks in the Super Bowl against the Panthers.

Ware announced his retirement following the 2016 season in which he had to have back surgery. He finished his career with 138.5 sacks, which is ninth all-time since sacks became an official stat in 1982. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year.

He is the second member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining quarterback Peyton Manning who was a part of the 2021 class.