Nathaniel Hackett has found a new home.
The former Broncos coach has been hired by the Jets as their offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network. Hackett was previously the coach of the Broncos before he was fired Dec. 26, going 4-11 in only 15 games.
Hackett was hired by the Broncos Jan. 27, 2022, but didn't last a year after a litany of issues from poor game management to a historically bad offense to losing control of the team. Still, Hackett is well-respected as an offensive play-caller around the NFL, previously serving as the offensive coordinator for the Bills, Jaguars and Packers.