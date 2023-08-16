Former Broncos coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves fell short Wednesday in their bid to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

One finalist was named in the coach/contributor category by a voting committee, and it was late coach Buddy Parker, who led the Detroit Lions to NFL titles in 1952 and 1953.

Shanahan, who coached the Broncos from 1995-2008, and Reeves, who coached them from 1981-92, had been among 12 semifinalists.

"It's an honor to be nominated for the Hall of Fame and to be part of the final selection,'' Shanahan said. "I would like to congratulate the family and friends of Buddy Parker."

The other semifinalists were coaches Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Marty Schottenheimer and Clark Shaughnessy, owners Robert Kraft and Art Rooney Jr. and contributors Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

Parker went 104-75-9 as an NFL coach from 1949-64 with the Chicago Cardinals, Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers. Parker, who died in 1982, will need 80 percent of the vote from the full Hall of Fame selection committee to be elected in February to the Canton, Ohio, shrine. That is considered likely.

Meanwhile, the candidacies of Shanahan and Reeves, who died in 2022, must wait at least another year.