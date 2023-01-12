Former Broncos draft pick Ahmaad Galloway was found dead in his Missouri home Monday, according to reports.
Galloway was 42. The cause of death reportedly is being investigated.
The Broncos selected Galloway out of Alabama in the 2003 draft. Galloway was a beloved eighth-grade teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, according to reports.
“There wasn’t anything disrupted at Ahmaad’s apartment, so we are thinking that it could have been a medical issue,” school principal Susan Reid told WVTM-13, a St. Louis station.