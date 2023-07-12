Four longtime Broncos on Wednesday got some good news on their candidacy for the Pro Football Hall Fame.

Linebacker Randy Gradishar was named one of 31 semifinalists in the senior category for the class of 2024. And former head coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves and late offensive line coach Alex Gibbs were among 29 semifinalists in the coach/contributor category.

Through voting by the 12-person seniors selection committee and 12-person coach/contributor committee, each group will be cut to 12, with results announced July 27. The coach/contributor committee will meet Aug. 15 and name one candidate for Hall of Fame consideration. The seniors committee will meet Aug. 22 and may select up to three candidates for final consideration.

The final candidates will need to get 80 percent of the vote from the 49-member general selection committee to make the Hall of Fame. But that usually is a certainty among seniors and coach/contributor candidates.

Players eligible to be considered by the seniors committee must have not played in the NFL past 1998. Gradishar played for the Broncos from 1974-83 and made seven Pro Bowls while being a pivotal member of the legendary Orange Crush.

Shanahan coached the Broncos from 1995-2008 and led them to Super Bowl wins after the 1997 and 1998 seasons. Reeves, who died in 2022, coached the Broncos from 1981-92 and took them to three Super Bowls. Gibbs, who died in 2021, was the team’s offensive line coach from 1984-87 and 1995-2003, serving under both Reeves and Shanahan.