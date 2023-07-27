Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar and coaches Mike Shanahan and Dan Reeves are one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Gradishar, who played for the Broncos from 1974-83, was named Thursday as one of 12 senior semifinalists to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. There will be an expected three finalists named Aug. 22, and all will be good bets to be elected to the Class of 2024 in February.

Shanahan, Denver’s head coach from 1995-2008, and the late Reeves, who led the Broncos from 1981-92, were named Thursday among 12 semifinalists in the coach/contributor category. One finalist will be named Aug. 15, and he will be expected to be elected as well.

Gradishar had been among 31 senior candidates named earlier this month before the list was trimmed to 12. He made seven Pro Bowls for Denver and was the 1978 NFL Defensive Player of the year.

Shanahan, Reeves and former Denver offensive line coach Alex Gibbs had been among 29 coach/contributor candidates named earlier this month. However, Gibbs did not end up making the cut to 12.

Shanahan led the Broncos to Super Bowl wins after the 1997 and 1998 seasons. He also was head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1988-89 and for Washington from 2010-13.

Reeves led Denver to three Super Bowls, although all were losses. When Atlanta's coach from 1997-2003, he suffered a fourth Super Bowl loss after the 1998 season to Shanahan's Broncos. He also coached the New York Giants from 1993-96.

Other senior semifinalists named for the Hall were Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Steve McMichael, Ed Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

Other coach/contributor finalists named were Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.