Former Broncos running back Lance Ball was arrested in Highlands Ranch on Monday and charged with domestic violence, assault in the second degree and criminal mischief.

Media Release: Douglas County deputies arrested Lance Ball, DOB 06/19/1985, on charges of domestic violence and second degree assault. Ball allegedly strangled and assaulted the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. https://t.co/NgQJ7KM1Yb pic.twitter.com/evH8AUP9eh — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 6, 2023

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence near Venneford Ranch Road and South University Boulevard and allege that Ball strangled and assaulted a victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ball, 37, played in the NFL from 2008-12, including 2009-12 with the Broncos. He was on the practice squad in 2009 and then played in 41 games from 2010-12, rushing for 718 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role.