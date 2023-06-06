Lance Ball, Justin Houston, Glenn Dorsey

Denver Broncos running back Lance Ball (35) runs between Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) and defensive end Glenn Dorsey (72) during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 13, 2011. Ball rushed for 96 yards in the game and the Broncos defeated the Chiefs 17-10. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

 Ed Zurga

Former Broncos running back Lance Ball was arrested in Highlands Ranch on Monday and charged with domestic violence, assault in the second degree and criminal mischief.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence near Venneford Ranch Road and South University Boulevard and allege that Ball strangled and assaulted a victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ball, 37, played in the NFL from 2008-12, including 2009-12 with the Broncos. He was on the practice squad in 2009 and then played in 41 games from 2010-12, rushing for 718 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role.