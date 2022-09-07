DENVER — Former Broncos wide receiver and Super Bowl 50 champion Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement Wednesday.
"I chased down this dream and it was a hell of a ride," Sanders told reporters Wednesday. "I had a heck of a career. I've been to three Super Bowls. For me, what else do I have to prove?"
"I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that's why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me."
Sanders played five and a half seasons for the Broncos from 2014-2019 and 12 years in the NFL, playing for the Steelers (2010-13), 49ers (2019), Saints (2020) and Bills (2021). Sanders was a third-round pick by the Steelers out of SMU in 2010 and finished his career in Buffalo last season, starting 13 games and totaling 42 receptions, 626 yards and four touchdowns. In his career he totaled 704 receptions, 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns. He was a two-time Pro Bowler, earning the honor in 2014 and 2016.
Sanders said he had "a couple" teams reach out before this season to see if he was interested in continuing his career, but decided it was time to hang it up. Sanders signed a one-day contract with Denver to retire a Bronco.
"When is it ever a right time?" Sanders said. "I got two kids. I got a beautiful wife. I have something that's bigger than football. I want to see my grandkids. I want to see them grow old and I want to grow old. And the game of football is tough on the body. And I lost a close friend, and we all know him, Demaryius Thomas. And for me it's about longevity of life now."
During his time in Denver, Sanders totaled 404 receptions, 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was also a key part of the 2015-16 team that won Super Bowl 50, which he said was the highlight of his career. He credited quarterback Peyton Manning with helping his career take off.
"It's something that I look back on and I still can't believe, to this day," Sanders said of winning Super Bowl 50 with Manning. "Like, to see this ring — at one point in my career, all the hard work, all the passion, everything that I gave to this game, all the blood, sweat and tears, at one point I sat on top of the mountain of this game and was arguably one of the best to do it. I'm extremely proud of that."
As for what's next for Sanders, he said he has a TV deal lined up after making several appearances on NFL Network over the past few years.
For now, though, Sanders is going to enjoy retirement knowing he defied the odds.
"5-11, 175 pounds. There's not too many cats that's like me," Sanders said. "I'm different. Pound for pound, I feel like I'm the champ. And I'm proud of that."