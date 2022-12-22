DENVER — Former Broncos running back and Super Bowl 50 champion Ronnie Hillman has died following a battle with a rare form of cancer, his family announced Wednesday night. Hillman was 31 years old.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman. Soft-spoken with a warm smile and quiet intensity, Ronnie was drafted by the Broncos in 2012 and grew into a dynamic player and well-respected teammate.A statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/e7Pc76y62o— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 22, 2022
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.," Hillman’s family posted on Instagram. "Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends."
Hillman was placed in hospice care earlier this week, after being previously being diagnosed in August 20222 with renal medullary carcinoma — a rare type of cancer that affects the kidney.
A standout at San Diego State University, Hillman was drafted by the Broncos in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. During his four seasons in Denver (2012-16), he ran for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also key part of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team, rushing for a team-high 863 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015-16. Hillman finished his career in 2016-17, playing for the Vikings and Chargers.