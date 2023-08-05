DeMarcus Ware first starred in the NFL with the Cowboys and later won a Super Bowl with the Broncos. But the most riveting moment of his Pro Football Hall of Fame speech Saturday had to do with an event that happened before he became a pro.

Ware, a linebacker who was inducted into the Canton, Ohio., shrine in his second year of eligibility, looked back at when he was going to Troy (Ala.) University and returned to his hometown of Auburn, Ala.

“Often there is something in our lives that pushes us to make a real change,’’ Ware said in his 16-minute, 18-second speech at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. “For me, that one, single, frightening moment was when I was in college. I was attending a parking lot party when I was visiting home. My uncle was in his car and, without warning, was knocked across the head with a gun. A knife dropped to the ground and I picked it up.’’

That’s when Ware said his life flashed before him.

“And when I looked up, all I could see was the potential shooter's eyes and a gun barrel pressed against my head. All I heard was my family say, 'Don't kill him.' There was an eerie silence, after which I simply said, 'This isn't me.' And I dropped the knife. At that moment, I knew God gave me a second chance, and I had to do something with it. That was my turning point."

Ware went on to play for Dallas from 2005-13 and Denver from 2014-16. He made nine Pro Bowls, including two with the Broncos, and remains ninth on the NFL career list with 138 1/2 sacks.

The crowning moment of his NFL career came when he won Super Bowl 50 with Denver in February 2016. He recalled what led to that moment after he had been released by the Cowboys in March 2014 in a salary-related move and was looking for a new team.

“It started with a call from (then Broncos general manager) John Elway, the Bowlen family (ownership group) and (star quarterback) Peyton Manning,’’ said Ware, looking at Manning in the audience. “I remember that call. You said, 'Let's go win this thing.' And we did it, brother.”

Ware then made note of his good friend, linebacker Von Miller, the MVP of Super Bowl 50, and the dominating defense the Broncos had in a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

“Whether it was Miller Time with Von, or if I had to call on the No Fly Zone, that Orange Crush spirit helped bring home Super Bowl 50,’’ he said.

Another emotional moment Saturday came when Ware pointed out some empty seats in the stands. Ware, while choking up, named three NFL teammates who have passed away.

“We lost some guys too soon: Demaryius Thomas, Ronnie Hillman (both former Broncos), Marion Barber (a former Cowboy),’’ Ware said. “I held some seats in my heart for you guys. Keep resting in peace, fellows.”

Ware in his speech also forgave his father, Otis Simms, for not being around when he was growing up. Simms, who has apologized to Ware, was in attendance.

Ware was one of nine inductees into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. Others enshrined were players Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley and coach Don Coryell. Riley and Coryell were inducted posthumously.