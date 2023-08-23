The long wait soon might be over for Randy Gradishar.

The former Broncos star linebacker, who first became eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989, was named Wednesday by a 12-member committee one of three senior finalists for the hall. A 49-member committee will vote on Gradishar’s candidacy and if he receives 80% of the vote next February, he will be inducted with the Class of 2024.

Gradishar had been one of 12 senior semifinalists. The other two finalists named were former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael and late wide receiver Art Powell, who primarily played in the AFL.

All the senior finalists will be voted upon individually and historically nearly all senior finalists have ended up being enshrined.

Gradishar, 71, played for the Broncos from 1974-83, making seven Pro Bowls and being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.

“I feel great,'' said Joe Collier, a Denver assistant coach from 1969-88 and the defensive coordinator throughout Gradishar's Broncos tenure. "I’m very happy for him. All the guys that played for Randy are probably pretty happy for him.” Collier, 91, is optimistic that Gradishar will be elected to the hall in February. “I’m glad I’m still alive that I’m able to see that,'' Collier said. "I’m pretty happy for him. We went through a lot of years waiting for something to happen.”

Gradishar helped lead the Broncos to Super Bowl XII before they lost 27-10 to the Dallas Cowboys in the 1977 season. Of the 74 teams to make the first 37 Super Bowls, the 1977 Broncos are the only one yet to have a player enshrined in the Hall of Fame. “He was the signal caller and a guy that would change the defense at the line of scrimmage,’’ Collier said. “He was kind of the top dog for us. He was a very good leader.’’

Gradishar had been named July 27 one of 12 semifinalists. He was hopeful after that of advancing to be a finalist.

“It’s been 30-some years that I’ve been through this process,’’ he had told The Denver Gazette. “Maybe this could be the year.”

Many of Gradishar’s teammates long have said he is deserving of making the Hall of Fame.

“It’s absurd,’’ quarterback Craig Morton told The Denver Gazette. “He should have been in the Hall of Fame decades ago. He was one of the great linebackers of all time. And he did it for the 'Orange Crush' defense, truly one of the great defenses in history.”

Former Broncos defensive back Billy Thompson echoed that.

“He deserves it, no question about it,'' Thompson said. "He was a tremendous athlete, great guy. I give him the thumbs up, no question about it." The rugged McMichael, 65, played in the NFL from 1980-94, including 1981-93 with the Bears. He was named to three Pro Bowls and was on Chicago’s Super Bowl-winning team of 1985. He has been diagnosed with ALS.

Powell, who died in 2015 at the age of 78, played in the NFL and AFL from 1959-68, including in the AFL from 1960-67. He best seasons were with the New York Titans (now Jets) from 1960-62 and Oakland Raiders from 1963-66. He finished his pro career with 479 catches for 8,046 yards.

Collier was Buffalo's head coach when Powell played for the Buffalo Bills in 1967.

Denver Broncos Hall of Famers

Pat Bowlen

Role: Owner/Contributor

Years with Broncos: 1984-2014

Inducted: 2019

Steve Atwater

Role: Player

Years with Broncos: 1989-98

Inducted: 2020

Champ Bailey

Role: Player

Years with Broncos: 2003-14

Inducted: 2019

Terrell Davis

Role: Player

Years with Broncos: 1995-2001

Inducted: 2017

John Elway

Role: Player

Years with Broncos: 1983-98

Inducted: 2004

Floyd Little

Role: Player

Years with Broncos: 1967-75

Inducted: 2010

John Lynch

Role: Player

Years with Broncos: 2004-07

Inducted: 2021

Peyton Manning

Role: Player

Years with Broncos: 2012-15

Inducted: 2021

Shannon Sharpe

Role: Player

Years with Broncos: 1990-99; 2002-03

Inducted: 2011

DeMarcus Ware

Role: Player

Years with Broncos: 2014-16

Inducted: 2023

Gary Zimmerman

Role: Player

Years with Broncos: 1993-97

Inducted: 2008