The long wait soon might be over for Randy Gradishar.
The former Broncos star linebacker, who first became eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989, was named Wednesday by a 12-member committee one of three senior finalists for the hall. A 49-member committee will vote on Gradishar’s candidacy and if he receives 80% of the vote next February, he will be inducted with the Class of 2024.
Gradishar had been one of 12 senior semifinalists. The other two finalists named were former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Steve McMichael and late wide receiver Art Powell, who primarily played in the AFL.
All the senior finalists will be voted upon individually and historically nearly all senior finalists have ended up being enshrined.
Gradishar, 71, played for the Broncos from 1974-83, making seven Pro Bowls and being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1978.
“He was the signal caller and a guy that would change the defense at the line of scrimmage,’’ Collier said. “He was kind of the top dog for us. He was a very good leader.’’
Gradishar had been named July 27 one of 12 semifinalists. He was hopeful after that of advancing to be a finalist.
“It’s been 30-some years that I’ve been through this process,’’ he had told The Denver Gazette. “Maybe this could be the year.”
Many of Gradishar’s teammates long have said he is deserving of making the Hall of Fame.
“It’s absurd,’’ quarterback Craig Morton told The Denver Gazette. “He should have been in the Hall of Fame decades ago. He was one of the great linebackers of all time. And he did it for the 'Orange Crush' defense, truly one of the great defenses in history.”
Former Broncos defensive back Billy Thompson echoed that.
“He deserves it, no question about it,'' Thompson said. "He was a tremendous athlete, great guy. I give him the thumbs up, no question about it."
The rugged McMichael, 65, played in the NFL from 1980-94, including 1981-93 with the Bears. He was named to three Pro Bowls and was on Chicago’s Super Bowl-winning team of 1985. He has been diagnosed with ALS.
Powell, who died in 2015 at the age of 78, played in the NFL and AFL from 1959-68, including in the AFL from 1960-67. He best seasons were with the New York Titans (now Jets) from 1960-62 and Oakland Raiders from 1963-66. He finished his pro career with 479 catches for 8,046 yards.
Collier was Buffalo's head coach when Powell played for the Buffalo Bills in 1967.
Denver Broncos Hall of Famers
Pat Bowlen
Role: Owner/Contributor
Years with Broncos: 1984-2014
Inducted: 2019
Steve Atwater
Role: Player
Years with Broncos: 1989-98
Inducted: 2020
Champ Bailey
Role: Player
Years with Broncos: 2003-14
Inducted: 2019
Terrell Davis
Role: Player
Years with Broncos: 1995-2001
Inducted: 2017
John Elway
Role: Player
Years with Broncos: 1983-98
Inducted: 2004
Floyd Little
Role: Player
Years with Broncos: 1967-75
Inducted: 2010
John Lynch
Role: Player
Years with Broncos: 2004-07
Inducted: 2021
Peyton Manning
Role: Player
Years with Broncos: 2012-15
Inducted: 2021
Shannon Sharpe
Role: Player
Years with Broncos: 1990-99; 2002-03
Inducted: 2011
DeMarcus Ware
Role: Player
Years with Broncos: 2014-16
Inducted: 2023
Gary Zimmerman
Role: Player
Years with Broncos: 1993-97
Inducted: 2008