When former NFL star defensive end Jared Allen first showed up as a guest coach for the Broncos during spring drills, he didn’t deny it made him feel old.

Allen, 41, played in the NFL from 2004-15 with Kansas City, Minnesota, Chicago and Carolina. With the Chiefs, he was a teammate from 2004-07 with cornerback Patrick Surtain, father of Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

“He mentioned that to me,’’ said Surtain II, the Broncos star. “It’s crazy how life comes full circle.”

Did the conversation make Allen feel old?

“Yeah, I bet,’’ Surtain said.

Then Denver players started calling him "Coach Allen." Allen sought to put a stop to that.

“That makes you feel real old,’’ he said. “I said just call me, ‘Jared.’ It’s still weird being a coach. I keep forgetting to go upstairs (at Centura Health Training Center). I’m used to hanging out in the equipment room, and then I realize I’m not a player anymore and then I go upstairs.”

Allen, 12th on the all-time NFL career list with 136 sacks, is primarily working with Broncos players on pass rushing. He made his first appearance on Denver’s practice field for several days during organized team activities last spring and returned for several days last week during training camp.

Allen said the plan is for him to return next week for Denver’s joint practices against the Los Angeles Rams. And then he figures to come back 4-5 times during the regular season.

Allen had his best seasons with Minnesota from 2008-13, when Broncos general manager George Paton was a Vikings executive. That association and getting to know Denver coach Sean Payton when he was with New Orleans played a role in Allen hooking up with the Broncos.

“Sean asked me if I was interested in doing some coaching, but I basically told him I wasn’t ready for full time,’’ said Allen, who makes his home in Nashville, Tenn. “I wasn’t ready for 10-hour days after eight years being at home every day with my family. So we came up with a model that worked for everybody.”

Allen, who was named to five Pro Bowls and has been a finalist the past two years for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has relished working with Denver’s pass rushers.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I really enjoy working the craft of pass rushing,’’ said Allen, whose 22 sacks in 2011 for the Vikings is tied for third on the NFL’s all-time single-season list. “I do enjoy the hands-on-the-field work. Pass rushing is such a fun, fun art form and there are so many little nuances to it. There are so many different tricks of the trade you can pass around.”

Allen said the Broncos already have “good coaches” and is he looking to supplement them. Denver’s staff includes defensive line coach Marcus Dixon and pass rush specialist Jamar Cain.

Allen stayed after a practice last week to work with Zach Allen. The Broncos defensive end said the instruction has been beneficial.

“Very fortunate,’’ said Zach Allen. “I’m just trying to pick up as much as I can from him. … Any time you can learn from a guy like that (is) awesome. … I’m excited to work on some of that stuff (being taught).’’

Zach Allen played the past four seasons for Arizona and had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season. Jared Allen said he has the potential to increase that total after signing a three-year, $45.75 million contract with the Broncos.

“I like where Zach is at right now,’’ said Jared Allen. “He has a good skill set. Zach has that ability to put the offensive lineman where he needs him to be. He’s one of those guys that’s very self-driven, and he wants to get better and he wants to dominate and be great. Those are the type of people you like being around. Hopefully, my expertise can come through and I can help take a high-level guy who has a good solid base and help get him from (5.5) sacks last year to 10.”

The most decorated pass rusher on the Broncos is outside linebacker Frank Clark, who made three Pro Bowls and had three double-digit sack seasons with Seattle and Kansas City from 2015-22. Jared Allen hopes to provide some valuable tips to Clark, who signed with Denver in June.

“Here’s a guy who has a solid base, solid foundation who has had success,’’ he said. “I’m not going in there and changing the way he has been successful. I’m more of a sounding board. If he has a question about a block combination, I’ll tell him, ‘I might be able to help you do X, Y or Z.’’’

Allen faced the Broncos 10 times in his 12-year career, including when he played the last game of his NFL career in Carolina’s 24-10 loss in Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. Allen said he had his share of good games against the Broncos and made note of a 2011 game at Minnesota in which his helmet came off before he sacked Tim Tebow.

Payton coached against Allen six times when he was with New Orleans, including when the Saints defeated the Vikings 31-28 in overtime in the 2009 NFC Championship Game.

“We had some tough games. … We played against (the Vikings) a lot,’’ Payton said. “Then over the years, I got to know him really well. His name came up in the offseason, and he was interested. … We’ll have him kind of on a schedule here.”

During his playing days, Allen, who grew up on a horse ranch in California, was known for a sack dance in which he dropped to one knee and pretended to rope a calf. But Allen said one thing he won’t be teaching Broncos players anything about is sack dances.

“That’s got to be an original, unique thing for people,’’ he said. “There’s no class for that.”