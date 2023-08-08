ENGLEWOOD – If you see Marquez Callaway at Broncos training camp, chances are Lil'Jordan Humphrey won't be far away.

The two wide receivers were New Orleans teammates in 2020 and 2021, when they played under current Denver coach Sean Payton. And last spring both signed with the Broncos.

“It’s great,’’ Callaway said at the Centura Health Training Center. “We play the same position. We’re together all the time whether it’s in camp, whether it’s in position meetings or whatever we’ve got going on.”

Humphrey also spent 2019, his rookie season, with the Saints, so he has had one more year of experience under Payton than Callaway, a rookie in 2020. But Humphrey was more of a bit player than Callaway in New Orleans, catching 16 passes in his three seasons with the coach while Callaway had 62 in his two seasons.

Humphrey did sign with the Broncos before Callaway did, inking his deal March 7 as a street free agent after he had been waived late last season by New England. Callaway couldn’t sign until March 15, following his third season in New Orleans, and then joined Denver on March 25.

“It’s always cool being with somebody you know,’’ the 6-foot-4 Humphrey said of being reunited with the 6-2 Callaway. “It’s always a good thing. Comfortability. Familarity.”

Familiarity had a lot to do with players the Broncos signed in Payton’s first season with the team. They brought in six players who spent time with Payton during his 15 seasons with New Orleans, and all were on offense since that side of the ball is his expertise.

“They have size, they understand the offense and they are guys that have played for us for different reasons,’’ Payton said of the receivers. “Marquez played when Michael Thomas got injured and was out (in 2021). Lil’Jordan was one of those players on the practice squad that would come up in the event of an injury. They are familiar with the system.’’

Callaway had 46 receptions for 698 yards in 2021 when Thomas and some other receivers were out before he slipped to 16 catches for 158 yards last season with the Saints when he had less opportunities and Payton was gone. Humphrey’s best season in New Orleans was in 2021, when he had 13 catches while averaging an impressive 19.2 yards per grab.

Callaway and Humphrey, both 25, could be counted on more after Denver starting wide receiver Tim Patrick was lost for the season last week with a torn left Achilles and reserve KJ Hamler was waived with an injury designation. Hamler wrote on social media media that he was diagnosed with a “minor heart irritation,” and could return to the Broncos early in the regular season.

But while Payton was intrigued enough by both Callaway and Humphrey to bring them to Denver, he did recently say they need to step up their play.

“I’m waiting to see something from both of those guys,’’ Payton said. “I’m expecting to see a little bit more.’’

Callaway said Payton, due to knowing the two receivers well, is pushing some buttons.

“He is challenging us because I feel he does know exactly what we can do and then again we got to show it,’’ Callaway said. “We can’t go on the past.’’

More will be known about Callaway and Humphrey after Denver’s preseason gets underway Friday at Arizona. In the meantime, they are continuing to help fellow Broncos receivers since they know Payton’s offense well.

“They played for Coach Payton, so they know the offense more than we do,’’ said Jerry Jeudy. “And so we just ask questions on certain routes, certain techniques, how they want us to do that. Having those guys on board is very helpful.’’

Humphrey also fields questions of another sort. He often is asked how he got his first name.

“Most people think it’s a nickname,’’ Humphrey said.

Nope. Lil’Jordan is written on his birth certificate.

It originated after Humphrey’s brother Terry Michael, who is nine years older, told his mother he wanted the new family addition to be named after Michael Jordan. Humphrey’s mother didn’t want two Michaels so she settled on Lil’Jordan.

“I’m one of a kind,’’ Humphrey said of the name. “I love it.”

Humphrey, born in April 1998, two months before Jordan won his sixth title with the Chicago Bulls, hopes to meet the basketball legend one day. He has watched plenty of his highlights.

“He’s the greatest player of all time in the league,’’ Humphrey said. “He changed the game and he made the game kind of what it is like today.”

It often is remarked that Lil’Jordan is not little. He joked about how he can go up high to catch balls much like the 6-6 Jordan went up for rebounds.

For now, both Callaway and Jordan are trying to snag as many balls as they can in an effort to make an impact. But while they are battling each other for a roster spot, they enjoy spending as much time together as possible.

“We kept in contact when he left (New Orleans after the 2021 season for New England), and now we’re back together and it’s just been great,’’ Callaway said. “Now, we can reminisce on the old talk and talk about things that are now going on.”