When quarterback Russell Wilson was in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and led them to a Super Bowl win, he developed a close relationship with defensive end Cliff Avril. The bond has continued to this day.

Avril was Wilson’s teammate from 2013-17 and later a radio analyst in Seattle. Now, the former Pro Bowl selection mostly dabbles in real estate and has kept up with the quarterback since he was traded in March 2022 to the Broncos.

Wilson had a disastrous first season on a Denver team that went 5-12. Avril said he spoke to Wilson regularly last season to keep his spirits up. That included Avril talking about having played for Detroit in 2008 when the Lions went 0-16.

“We spoke quite often last year because of me having been in Detroit and knowing what it feels like to lose games like that,’’ Avril, who played with the Lions from 2008-13 before closing his career with Seattle, told The Denver Gazette. “He’d say, ‘How did you make it through those difficult days?’ I would just stay in his ear and try to encourage him as much as possible. That was his first time losing, so I would talk to him and just try to encourage him to make it through.”

When Wilson and Avril were with the Seahawks, they won Super Bowl XLVIII in the 2013 season, beating Denver 43-8, and a year later lost Super Bowl XLIX 28-24 to the New England Patriots. Overall, during Wilson’s Seahawks stint, they made eight playoff appearances and Wilson was named to nine Pro Bowls.

Last season Wilson struggled by having by far a career-low passer rating of 84.4. But Avril is confident Wilson will bounce back in 2023 under first-year coach Sean Payton.

Wilson, 34, will take the field under Payton for the first time in Friday’s preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

“I was quite shocked, to be honest with you, how the season turned out for (Wilson in 2022),’’ said Avril, 37. “But I also understand that when you’re in a system for 10 years and you get something different, it sometimes takes a little bit to get used to. But I’m definitely looking for him (this season) to be the Russell Wilson of old.”

So why does Avril believe that?

“I don’t think you play 10 years of elite ball at that position and just fall off the map,’’ he said. “I’ve seen the type of work ethic he has and I know what type of winner he is. So I’m looking forward to a bounce-back season for him. He has a chip on his shoulder.”

Wilson last season played under coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired with two games remaining after a 4-11 start. Avril has talked to Wilson plenty about now playing for Payton, who coached New Orleans for 15 seasons and won a Super Bowl, before taking last season off to serve as a studio analyst for Fox.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“He’s definitely excited,’’ Avril said. “I mean, he’s a veteran coach and like (the 5-foot-11 Wilson) he’s had short quarterbacks. We’ve joked about that. He used to have a short quarterback with (6-foot former Saints star) Drew Brees. And he’s definitely excited that (Payton) knows how to win. They both have winning mindsets, and I think that’s what excites (Wilson) the most.”

Payton is planning to start Wilson on Friday, marking the first time the quarterback has played in the preseason since he was with Seattle in 2019.

“You want to see clean execution and timing,’’ Payton said. “Most importantly for the quarterback is that you’re moving the ball and giving yourself a chance to score. I think that will be important for everyone, not just him.”

Training camp got underway two weeks ago with Wilson getting a big round of applause from fans at the Centura Health Training Center and the support has continued. But there were plenty of tough moments Wilson experienced last season, and Avril talked to him about them.

“When things are dark and everybody is talking trash about you, you got to kind of limit the ears and the noise that you are listening to,’’ Avril said he told Wilson. “Just continue to trust the process that has allowed you to be elite for so long.”

With Payton in charge, there is now much more optimism surrounding Wilson. Avril is excited to see how it all unfolds in 2023.

“I’m pro Russ,’’ he said. “I think he’s going to do some real special stuff.”

Durant settlement

The Broncos on Thursday reached an injury settlement with guard Yasir Durant and waived him off injured reserve.

Durant was signed July 31, hurt in practice Aug. 1 and waived off the active roster on Aug. 5. He was moved to injured reserve after clearing waivers.