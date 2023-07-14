After a career-worst season in 2022, can the Broncos’ $50 million man Russell Wilson turn things around in year two in Denver, now with Sean Payton as his head coach? Our Chris Tomasson and Tyler King debate:

Chris Tomasson, Broncos beat writer

Answer: Yes.

Perhaps Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil said it best when it comes to Sean Payton looking to turn around Russell Wilson.

“If he can’t do it, it can’t be done,’’ Vermeil said.

As has been well documented, Wilson’s first season as the Broncos quarterback was a shipwreck. After making the Pro Bowl in nine of 10 seasons with Seattle, Wilson had by far a career-low 84.4 passer rating under failed first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired with two games left in a 5-12 season.

Enter Payton, who has a reputation as a bit of a quarterback whisperer. After taking over the New Orleans Saints in 2006 and having Drew Brees for 14 of his 15 seasons, he was a guiding force in turning the quarterback into a future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

“Sean’s had good success with quarterbacks and developing Drew Brees and that kind of thing, so hopefully that will work with Wilson,’’ said Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, a mentor to Payton.

It would be a stretch to say that Wilson, who turns 35 in November, will be as good as he was during his best days with the Seahawks. However, Payton will put Wilson in position to maximize his ability and he should be much better than he was in 2022.

Wilson has slimmed down, which will help his mobility. And Wilson, who was sacked 55 of Denver’s NFL-high 63 times, should have much better protection with the addition of high-priced offensive linemen Mike McGlinchey and Ben Powers.

Plus, Wilson will get top-flight coaching from more than just Payton. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi had that position with the Los Angeles Chargers the past two seasons and did impressive work in developing quarterback Justin Herbert. Lombardi was the main man in doing that since he worked under defensive-oriented head coach Brandon Staley.

Put it all together and Wilson should be much better than he was on Denver’s sinking 2022 ship.

Tyler King, college sports reporter

Answer: No.

If the bar for Wilson is simply being better than he was in 2022, then there is no debate. It’s nearly impossible for Wilson to be as bad as he was last season, especially with a gigantic upgrade in coaching from Hackett to Payton.

But that’s not why the Broncos traded multiple first round picks and multiple players for Wilson. Their offense was already one of the league’s worst in the previous seasons when they weren’t paying their quarterback $50 million a year.

Denver brought Wilson in to compete in a division that is loaded with quarterback talent in the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, undoubtedly two of the top five at their position in the NFL and they have continued to get better each year they’ve been in the league.

For Wilson over the last few years, it’s been the opposite.

Since 2019, easily Wilson’s best year of his career, it had been a steady decline until last year with the Broncos, when he fell off a cliff. Wilson had a career-worst quarterback rating, was sacked more times than any other season in his career and continued to make head-scratching decisions that led to costly turnovers time and time again.

Wilson just isn’t the same player he once was and the Broncos may now have to grapple with the fact that they spent top 5 quarterback money on a player who just isn’t capable of being that anymore. We’ve seen plenty of quarterbacks continue to play elite football well into their 30s and even 40s in the case of Tom Brady, but that just doesn’t seem like it’s going to be Wilson, who turns 35 in November.

What made Wilson so special in the past was intuitiveness when the offense broke down and his ability to scramble and seemingly pull big gains out of thin air. Even if he is a slimmer version of himself in 2023, it’s not like prime Wilson is walking out of the tunnel at Empower Field.

Wilson will almost certainly be better in 2023 than he was in 2022, but that’s only because it simply can’t get any worse. And if even if the Broncos are somehow able to return to about a league-average offense with an improved offensive line and a healthy wide receiving corps, that only gets the Broncos back to where they were before acquiring Wilson — a team on the fringe of the playoffs. Only now it’s with an aging quarterback that the team has invested over 160 million of guaranteed money in.