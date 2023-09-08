FRIDAY FACEOFF: Can Coach Prime's CU Buffs overtake the Broncos as Colorado's No. 1 story?

Paul Klee, sports editor

Answer: Yes.

In fact, I contend it’s already happened. On the day Coach Prime was introduced as CU Buffs coach, the Broncos played (and lost again) at Baltimore. In the Ravens' press box, I watched… the Deion Sanders news conference online. And our readership metrics proved Prime a bigger draw.

Colorado is Prime Country now.

Sorry to age all of us, but I remember a time in the early '90s when the national championship-contending Buffs went toe-to-toe with the Dan Reeves- and Wade Phillips-led Broncos. It wasn’t until Mike Shanahan arrived and turned almosts into parades the Broncos regained control.

Maybe Sean Payton is the new Shanahan. His track record with the Saints suggests he can be.

Hey, there’s a good chance Nebraska beats CU on Saturday. The Corn is only a 3-point ’dog.

Mr. Tomasson is correct. In a Pac-12 with a sweet list of quarterbacks, there's no guarantee the Buffaloes win more games than they lose.

But Sanders did something this week that should be impossible in an NFL-dominated sports landscape. Leading into the NFL’s Week 1, a college guy hogged headlines from the Pat McAfee Show to SportsCenter to Barstool Sports.

That’s not normal. That's unprecedented.

Or follow the money. The get-in price for CU-Nebraska Saturday is $312 on Ticketmaster. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, you can score a nosebleed seat for Broncos-Raiders for $120. Broncos Country is in show-me mode.

Prime Country believes.

You could attend both games for one heckuva weekend. Or you could go fishing with the rivers all to yourself. But the question with Sanders isn’t whether he will build a winner in Boulder.

Coach Prime is inevitable.

With son Shedeur Sanders draft eligible in 2024, the question is how long Prime stays in Boulder.

Let's make a deal: the Broncos draft Shedeur, and Prime stays a quick commute from his kid.

Everybody wins.

Chris Tomasson, Broncos writer

Answer: No.

There’s no doubt the Colorado Buffaloes, with effervescent new coach Deion Sanders, scored an amazing win last weekend at TCU. But let’s downshift for just a minute. It’s been one game.

The Broncos have been the sports kingpins in Denver for 63 years and counting. Even when the Nuggets were busy winning the NBA title in June, the sports talk shows were talking just as much about who would be the Broncos’ kicker.

If the Buffaloes go on to win the national championship, I agree they will top the Broncos for biggest story in the state. But there’s a long way to go this season and there’s still no guarantee Colorado will have a winning record.

The Broncos have missed the playoffs seven straight years, including having six losing seasons in a row, since winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. Still, they’ve remained the dominant sports story in the state.

And now the Broncos have Sean Payton as head coach. Every move he makes this season and beyond will be much scrutinized. Shoot, his decision to cut kicker Brandon McManus was much scrutinized.

Payton seems committed to Denver for the long haul. Does Coach Prime have the same commitment? If he does lead the Buffs to more success, then bolts for another job, that would take the air out of a feel-good story in no time.

Also, as good of a story as the Buffaloes have been, there are also Colorado State and Air Force fans in the state and they won’t exactly be jumping on the bandwagon. In the meantime, the Broncos will remain kingpins in Colorado for a 64th straight year and onward.