How can Sean Payton win over Broncos Country?

Paul Klee, sports editor

Answer: Beat the Chiefs

It's been 2,865 days since the Broncos beat the Chiefs.

It's been so long, Mr. Schmaedeke and I were almost young back then.

The Broncos have lost 15 straight in a rivalry that's no longer a rivalry. It’s a biannual spanking.

Sean Payton's key to Broncos Country's heart: end the long nightmare and beat the Chiefs.

It's been so long, the Rockies have won a playoff game since the Broncos beat the Chiefs. It has been so long, DeMarcus Ware was still a player and the envy of men. Now he is a Hall of Fame inductee and the envy of men. It's been so long, Patrick Mahomes was a teenage college sophomore.

The Chiefs again will tell the Broncos to know their role and go to their room on Oct. 14 (a Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium) and Oct. 29 (a Sunday at Mile High) — unless Payton follows through on his first commandment: “We never want anyone in our division to win anything.”

God bless it. The days of Broncos coaches playing footsie with AFC West rivals are over.

“The perfect weekend for a Broncos fan is to get a win and the other three to lose,” Payton said.

Denver teams usually have a bugaboo to beat. Nathan MacKinnon’s Avalanche had the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and eventually powered through. The 1997 Broncos had the Jaguars, again, and whooped ’em. The Rockies have their own ballpark and ownership group.

The Nuggets forever had the Lakers … then swept away the torment.

Sept. 17 is a Week 2 game vs. the Washington Commanders and the eighth anniversary of the Broncos’ last win vs. the Chiefs. It has been so long, Washington was still the Redskins.

On the day Payton beats the Chiefs, he will win over Broncos Country.

It’s been 2,865 days and counting.

Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Answer: Score more than 24 points a game

The Broncos offense last season was supposed to be improved.

With the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson and a new fresh-minded offensive coach in Nathaniel Hackett, the offense was going to remind everybody of better times.

That didn’t happen as the Broncos scored 287 points last season. That was the worst in the NFL and a measly 16.8 points a game. That is one of the biggest reasons the team went 5-12 and finished in last place in the AFC West.

Enter Sean Payton and his playbook.

Payton is tasked with turning around the offense. The new coach is the adult in the room and brings a new culture to a team that needs it. But none of that will matter if the Broncos don’t score points.

There is talent on offense. A lot will hinge on a comeback season from Wilson, but a lot of the tools are there. A healthy Tim Patrick mixed in with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and K.J. Hamler forms a strong receiver group. Payton also brought in a couple of his guys in Marquez Callaway and Lil’ Jordan Humphrey.

The running back room will need a healthy Javonte Williams, but all signs point to that happening sooner than anyone expected. Samaje Perine excels in a two-back system. And the offensive line has two new shiny pieces in tackle Mike McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers.

Payton has all the ingredients to make his scheme work. Broncos Country wants to enjoy watching on Sundays again and having an offense that doesn’t induce a nap would be a step in the right direction.