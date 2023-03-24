Friday Faceoff: What’s been Sean Payton’s best move as Broncos coach?

Paul Klee, Denver Gazette sports editor

Answer: His coaching staff.

A close second: Payton unplugging the video games from the players lounge. Video games rot your brains, kids. Go play outside.

My friend Chris makes solid points regarding the offensive line. When a $245 million investment is sacked 55 times, tops in the league, it’s time to secure the health of Russell Wilson.

But I’ll go a different direction — the coaching staff.

Start with Paul Kelly, assistant to the head coach. Kelly handled day-to-day operations for Mike Shanahan with the the-Redskins, which, considering Shanahan’s obsession with detail, is like being the grocery shopper for Gordon Ramsey. Good luck forgetting the garlic.

The special teams operations show a combined 47 years between assistant head coach Mike Westhoff and coordinator Ben Kotwica. Plus, Kotwica flew Army choppers in Bosnia and Iraq.

Here’s a nugget I reported a couple weeks ago: Payton asked defensive assistants Christian Parker and Marcus Dixon to attend the interview process for the new defensive coordinator. One, it provided first-hand experience for Parker and Dixon, who both track as future coordinators. Two, the coaches now have a personal investment in Vance Joseph’s success.

Right, Vance Joseph. You got me there. Nothing about Joseph’s first turn in Denver suggests a second turn is a good idea. We did not have the time of our life. They did not have great weeks of practice. They went 11-21 with an eight-game losing streak in Year 1. But the NFL is a league of second (and third and fourth) chances.

VJ will change the narrative or VJ will be gone.

Mr. Schmaedeke and I agree fixing the offensive line was priority No. 1. That’s why hiring Zach Strief as offensive line coach has me optimistic for the men up front. Part coach, part brewery owner, Strief was a five-time team captain for Payton’s Saints. He’s drawn rave reviews so far.

The roster still isn’t good enough to compete with the Chiefs and Chargers in the AFC West.

But hopefully the days of country club training camp, 64-yard field goals, great weeks of practice, play-clock countdowns, fumble apologists and red-zone picks are over.

***

Chris Schmaedeke, Digital sports editor

Answer: Addressing the offensive line

The right-tackle carousel for the Denver Broncos has seen such names at Donald Stephenson, Menilik Watson, Billy Turner and Ja’Wuan James.

Not even one worked out for various reasons.

So when new coach Sean Payton took over the Broncos, he knew that the offensive line needed some work to get Denver back to where it wants to be. Once free agency started, Payton attacked the weakness.

Now, as Paul says, the coaching staff and having adults leading the Broncos again is important. But the Broncos need better players to go with those coaches. Especially along the O-line.

The Broncos brought in two big names to boost their offensive line in right tackle Mike McGlinchey on a huge $87.5 million deal and guard Ben Powers on $52 million deal. Both are proven linemen that have a track record of staying on the field — something the Broncos' offensive line has struggled with in recent years.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked 55 times last season. That is way too much for any quarterback, especially one in his 30s with a $245 million contract. If the Broncos are to have any success, Wilson needs to stay upright and Payton was ready to fix that right away.

Pretty smart thinking, right?

There have been plenty of big-money offensive line deals for the Broncos in the last couple years. James' contract was huge and record-breaking at the time. Watson and Stephenson signed big deals as well. Denver tried to address the guard position with the signing of Graham Glasgow, who was released in March.

These big deals are risky. It is a gamble the Broncos had to take. Payton had some strong offensive lines in New Orleans and seems to want the same in Denver.