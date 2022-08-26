Friday Faceoff: On a scale of 1 (at peace) to 5 (panic!), what’s your Broncos concern level?
Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee:
Short term, 5.
Long term, 1.
Something you should know about Mr. Stoia, the best Broncos writer in Colorado: our guy has sophisticated taste in music. His jam is 80s rock. There’s not a Def Leppard or Journey album he can’t recite. God bless it. As a punk rock aficionado, I can appreciate good taste.
And my jam is smart coaches. So let me tell you about Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett: Dude’s crazy smart. You see it in the ease with which he relates to third-stringers... or Russell Wilson. That’s a talent. Just as Stoia is pumped for the next Leppard show at Coors Field, I’m all kinds of fired up for the Hackett era of the Broncos. It took Hackett about, oh, 5 minutes to galvanize a Broncos locker room coming off five awful seasons. Good sign for the long-term Broncos.
But there should be concern in the short term. The Bills exposed the Broncos’ lack of quality depth in a 42-15 preseason blowout. Look for some of the same Saturday vs. the Vikings.
The Broncos have good players, but they need more of them.
Hackett’s making the right call by sitting his starters in the preseason. He can’t afford to lose a Pat Surtain II, Justin Simmons, Bradley Chubb or Garett Bolles to injury. There’s not enough behind them. But a soft training camp and lack of live game action makes the short term less of a sure thing. Their first live action will come in the NFL’s toughest road environment, Seattle.
Why do I think expectations are out of whack with the 2022 Broncos? Glad you asked.
The Broncos essentially are starting from scratch — at the same time they can’t afford a slow start in an AFC West loaded for bear. The schedule won’t allow for a late push. Have you seen the back end of the schedule? Five of nine games come against teams with win totals of at least 10 games, eight of nine with win totals of at least eight games. Yikes!
As the Broncos gradually find a groove, channel one of George’s go-to Journey ballads: “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Denver hired a sharp tack in Hackett. This division won't allow for a quick fix.
Broncos beat writer George Stoia:
Short term, 1.
Long term, 1.
As Paul said, I do have great taste in music. I also know the Broncos well and I promise, there's no need for "Hysteria" after Denver's performance in Buffalo last week.
It's the preseason. Did you know the Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions, lost every preseason game last year and played zero of their starters? The Broncos are hoping to replicate that, having played only handful of starters this preseason. And this has become a league-wide trend for multiple teams — Hackett's philosophy was born in Green Bay, where they also rarely play their starters in the preseason.
Short term, sure, there is some concern of depth. But GM George Paton has proven in the past to be a master in plugging holes in the Broncos' ship. I suspect he will be on the phone this weekend looking for depth players to help his roster, which in turn will help the long term.
For the first time in a long time this team has some star power. Of course, they need to stay healthy if they actually want to compete for a Super Bowl this season. And that's the ideology behind sitting the starters. All 32 teams wish they had better depth.
So just because the Broncos got shellacked in Buffalo, there's no need to press the panic button just yet. But a loss Sept. 12 in Seattle?
"Armageddon It."