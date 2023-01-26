FRIDAY FACEOFF: Who should be the next coach of the Broncos?
Paul Klee, Denver Gazette sports editor
The Broncos’ next coach should be Jim Harbaugh.
Yes, still.
As a big fan of both DeMeco Ryans and Mr. Stoia, I'll be optimistic if the Broncos take George’s advice and hire the defensive coordinator from the 49ers. Men who are a success at every turn of their playing and coaching careers usually don’t stop being successful at the next.
Ryans, who is only 38, was the SEC’s defensive player of the year at Alabama, the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year with the Houston Texans. He required only six seasons as an NFL assistant coach to become the hottest assistant coach on the head coaching market.
Shoot, Gary Kubiak was the Texans coach when the Texans drafted Ryans. DeMeco is DeTruth.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if DeMeco became president,” Chip Kelly once told The Athletic.
The Broncos need a boss to shape up or ship out a losing culture that’s infiltrated Dove Valley.
Later, Ryans can become president.
But as Broncos CEO Greg Penner himself said: “We’ve got to get this right.”
And the can’t-miss coach who doesn’t require additional compensation is Harbaugh, who has yet to sign a contract extension almost two weeks after suggesting he’s staying at Michigan.
Yes, still.
One of Russell Wilson’s explanations for a 5-12 Broncos season was the presence of “a lot of new” in the organization, from a first-time head coach to his own first go-round in Denver. Does an ownership group that plopped down $4.65 billion for the franchise really want to entrust its investment with a lot of more new? The Broncos need a sure thing. The surest is Harbaugh.
Yes, still.
***
George Stoia, Denver Gazette Broncos writer
I've been on the DeMeco Ryans train since the Broncos' coaching search started. He's been my darkhorse, and it doesn't appear he's a darkhorse anymore.
The 49ers defensive coordinator seems to be the leading candidate for the job, and rightfully so. He's considered one of the top assistants in the NFL, recently being named the PFWA's assistant coach of the year. That's an impressive feat for the 38-year-old, who has only been a coach since 2017.
Ryans has a winning pedigree, playing linebacker at Alabama (2002-06) and being the 33rd overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. And he played 10 seasons in the NFL, making two Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro.
Sure, he doesn't have the head coaching experience that Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, Dan Quinn or nearly any of Denver's other candidates have. But how many of them played 10 years in the league? Only Harbaugh can say the same. And while I agree with Paul that Harbaugh would be a good hire, I think Ryans has the potential to be a great hire and someone who can change the culture in Denver.
Why? Because Ryans has been successful at every stop of his career. And it doesn't hurt that he's learned under Kyle Shanahan the past six years, considering Shanahan should been the Broncos' pick many years ago.
Now the Broncos have a chance to wrong that right by hiring Ryans.