Who will be the Denver Broncos' MVP? Our Chris Schmaedeke and Paul Klee debate:

Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Answer: Justin Simmons

The easy answer is someone on offense. Especially with Sean Payton coming on as coach with the task of getting this unit and quarterback Russell Wilson on track.

But this team's defense has been the story for the last couple seasons and it doesn't change in 2023. So safety Justin Simmons, one of the team's true leaders, will be the MVP of the season for the Broncos.

Simmons and cornerback Patrick Surtain II are probably the most talented Broncos going into the season. Simmons' leadership and knack for coming up with big plays put him on the top of the list. Surtain may not see the ball even thrown at him for whole games, but Simmons likes being in the right place at the right time.

The former fourth-round draft pick was tied for the league lead in picks last season with six. ESPN ranked him as the third-best safety in the league going into the season. He held the top spot before the 2022 campaign.

It is more than just stats with Simmons. He knows where to be on defense and also knows where everybody else needs to be. The safety already played in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's system, so Simmons' knowledge of the system will be big.

If the Broncos offense figures it out and can score more points, the playoffs could be within sight. The defense will be there and that all starts with Simmons.

That's why you can't underestimate his value.

***

Paul Klee, sports editor

Answer: Javonte Williams

I appreciate Mr. Schmaedeke’s choice of Justin Simmons. Solid player, and with zero playoff games but $48.3 million in Broncos bucks in his pocket, the veteran safety should be motivated.

Pat Surtain II would be another excellent choice. He’s the best player here with room to spare.

Add Russell Wilson, too, since MVP honors are drawn to quarterback rooms. But I have doubts the Russell Wilson-Sean Payton pairing will work. For Broncos Country’s sake, I hope I’m wrong.

The humble choice here is Javonte Williams, a running back with a point to prove. “Pookie” leads the team in care factor, which I couldn’t find on Pro Football Reference but you know it when you see it. His training camp recovery forces Williams to take days off, but he’s a no-days-off kind of guy. He’s also a Payton kind of guy. Pookie runs like his uniform depends on it.

Payton will lean on Pookie, ACL-surgery comeback and all.

The last time the Broncos made the playoffs, Ronnie Hillman and C.J. Anderson rushed for 12 touchdowns during the 2015 regular season. In the seven seasons since then, only the Phillip Lindsay-Royce Freeman-Devontae Booker trio has matched it, scoring 15 touchdowns in 2018.

Samaje Perine, the backup for now, is one tough son of a gun, playing 16 games each of the past four years. But he’s not a goal-line back, with seven touchdowns spread over those four years.

Payton's red-zone mastery speaks for itself, and here's a hunch red-zone touches go to Pookie.

Will Williams be the Broncos’ MVP in 2023? For Broncos Country's sake, he needs to be.