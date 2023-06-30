Chris Schmaedeke, digital sports editor

Answer: Yes

The Denver Broncos were missing a lot of things during a disaster of a season in 2022-23.

One glaring omission was the lack of an adult in the room. First-time coach Nathaniel Hackett ran a player-led team. Russell Wilson got to do what Russell Wilson wanted to do. The players were all over social media and there was a relaxed atmosphere at Dove Valley.

All of that led to a 5-12 season that saw Hackett's firing before season's end.

That is all different now with the hiring of Sean Payton.

Payton, who has a Super Bowl title on his resume, is the adult that Denver needs. He brings his own experience as well as a coaching staff full of experience — qualities the Broncos were missing last season.

This will lead the Broncos back to the playoffs in a loaded AFC. Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs are still in the AFC West. But do you believe the Las Vegas Raiders will be better than the Broncos? What about the Chargers? Los Angeles made the playoffs last season only to have an epic collapse against the Jaguars. Can the Chargers really be trusted?

There is talent on Denver's roster but most of these players have not had the leadership they have now. Payton is worried about football and winning on the field. He will be tough on these guys and that is a good thing.

Are the Broncos winning the AFC West? No. This is the Chiefs' division until they give it up. But a No. 6 or No. 7 seed is there for the taking.

It will be a step in the right direction for a team that has not made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50. Payton's leadership will be the key factor in the Broncos returning to the playoffs.

Paul Klee, sports editor

Answer: No

It was about the time Sean Payton unplugged the video games in the players lounge at Broncos HQ that I took a liking to the man. After that, he suggested players turn off social media to be “anonymous donors” to a winning cause.

Fewer video games and less social media?

Maybe we should call him Coach Dad.

Coach Dad’s Broncos are trending in the right direction. But I witnessed their 17 games last season, and let me tell you, that’s a tough stink to wash off. The 2022 Broncos were the football equal to the 48-point Avalanche (2016-17), 11-win Nuggets (1997-98) and the Rockies.

I’m still scarred from the 2022 Broncos, and maybe you are, too.

The Broncos scored nine points more times (three) than they scored 30 (one). They scored 287 points, and even that number doesn’t tell you how bad it was. Remove the new 17th game, and the Broncos scored 256 points, their fewest points since the 1975 team scored 255.

The Chiefs scored 256 points by Week 10.

If the Broncos make the playoffs a year after that disaster, it would be the greatest turnaround in Denver sports history. Coach Dad would be worth all the visors in Park Meadows Mall.

Throw in a star-studded lineup of quarterbacks in the AFC, and the climb gets steeper. CBS Sports ranked quarterbacks the other day, and eight of the top 10 play in the AFC. Sheesh.

Of the Broncos coaches in my lifetime, Payton reminds most of Mike Shanahan, another Coach Dad who ran a tight ship. Denver missed the playoffs in Shanahan’s first year, then took off.

Bettors believe in the Broncos. The Broncos (plus-200) are the most popular wager to make the playoffs, according to BetMGM. Unfortunately, bettors are usually wrong.

If I'm wrong, and the Broncos make the playoffs? Coach Dad can send me to my room to think about what I've done.