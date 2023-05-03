If Darrious Gaines needs inspiration, he needs only to look at the career of Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler, a star running back for the Los Angeles Chargers, is one of only four players to have gone from Division II Western Colorado to play in an NFL regular-season game. And he has been by far the most successful.

“His journey is awesome,’’ said Gaines, a cornerback from Western Colorado. “He went from being an undrafted free agent that nobody knew about to one of the most well-known running backs in the NFL, and so that’s cool.”

A half dozen years after Ekeler went undrafted in 2017, Gaines is trying to make the NFL. He wasn’t selected in last week’s draft, but afterward agreed to sign with the Broncos. He will get a $5,000 signing bonus and have $40,000 of his rookie contract guaranteed, which suggests they at least feel good about his chances to make the practice squad.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Gaines has great size and speed for a cornerback. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds although he was clocked at 4.44 at the Colorado pro day in March.

Overall, Gaines stood out at that pro day. That was a key reason why the Broncos locked him up as soon as the draft ended.

“My agent (Evan Brennan) called me and said, ‘The Broncos want you to sign with them,’’’ Gaines said. “In a heartbeat, I said, ‘Yeah.’ It was like overwhelming and I was excited all at the same time.”

Gaines is from Los Angeles but has been in Colorado since arriving on the Western Colorado campus in Gunnison in 2017. He spent six years at the school, including a redshirt season in 2017 and 2020, when the season was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He started out as a tight end, then played linebacker for two seasons, and then was a cornerback for his last three. Gaines last year had three interceptions, eight passes broken up, five tackles for loss and even returned four kickoffs for 85 yards.

“As soon as people hear that you're from Division II, they automatically assume you’re not good enough to play at the Division I level, so there's definitely a stigma and it makes it harder for people to get looked at from Division II,'' Gaines said of his pro quest.

Gaines, who grew up in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, was overlooked coming out of St. Genevieve High School, where he played running back and linebacker. He said Wyoming considered him before backing off and that his only other scholarship offer was at Division II Western New Mexico.

So Gaines headed from smoggy and crowded Los Angeles to Gunnison, which has a population of 6,560, an elevation of 7,703 feet and is known as the “Base Camp of the Rocky Mountains.”

“It was just very different,’’ he said. “When I went on my official visit, it was minus-13 (degrees), and I almost didn’t want to commit. I still don’t like the cold. I drove around there (in the winter) in my car with the heat blasting and bundled up. But I liked being around nature and going on hikes and swimming in lakes and rivers.”

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Gaines saw snow for the first time in Gunnison, and said the lowest temperature when he was there was around minus-30. But he brought back nature stories to tell his buddies in Los Angeles.

“Like cliff jumping into the water,’’ Gaines said of two-story-high jumps in Blue Mesa Reservoir.

On the football field, Gaines gained a reputation for his physical play. He said he still has a linebacker mentality when playing cornerback.

Gaines was invited to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after last season and got some recognition there. Mountaineers coach Jas Bains said about a dozen NFL teams expressed interest in Gaines before the draft and there was a chance he could be taken in the sixth or seventh round. In addition to the Broncos, Gaines said he talked before the draft to the Chargers and the New York Giants.

"I think he's very capable of making the (Broncos),'' Bains said. "He's a tremendous athlete with a lot of tools. He hasn't played in the secondary that long but he has improved drastically playing the position and he keeps getting better. He can play. He can jump and run and plays on special teams.”

Gaines will try to become the first former Mountaineers player to make an NFL roster since Ekeler. In six Chargers seasons, he has become one of the league’s most versatile backs, and has two 900-yard rushing seasons and a 900-yard receiving season.

Gaines has met Ekeler on the Western Colorado campus, and the words from the Chargers star were, “Be confident.”

The second-best former Western Colorado player to make the NFL has been cornerback Sam Seale, who played for the Raiders, Chargers and Rams from 1984-93 and is now a scout for the Packers. Gaines has talked to him about his quest to make the NFL.

“He just said to keep doing what you’re doing,’’ Gaines said. “He said that Division II guys always get overlooked but give them a reason to not overlook you.’’

Gaines will first attempt to do that when he reports to the Broncos next Thursday and takes part in a rookie minicamp over the weekend.

TOMLINSON TO TEXANS

After playing last season for the Broncos, free-agent tight end Eric Tomlinson has reached an agreement to sign with the Houston Texans. Tomlinson caught nine passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns in his only Denver season.