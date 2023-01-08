The Denver Broncos wrap up a disappointing season on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers visit Empower Field. Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m.
Fourth quarter
Call stands. Boos roar through Empower Field at Mile High. Shawn Hochuli said the call “stands,” not “confirmed.”— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 9, 2023
McMillan almost gets an interception but called incomplete. Denver challenging the call.— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) January 9, 2023
Daniel to Keenan Allen, making it a one-score game again.Daniel finds Palmer on the two-point conversion.31-28 Broncos, 6:02 4Q— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) January 9, 2023
Brandon Johnson muffs the punt. Ouch.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 9, 2023
WIDE. OPEN. @SuttonCourtland | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/lK4RetR6aS— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
Wilson to Sutton for a wide-open touchdown. #Broncos score a season-high 31 points.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
Wilson bomb to his old pal Freddie Swain. That is Wilson's third completion of 50-plus yards in this game.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 8, 2023
Give Justin Outten credit. Has mixed things up well these past two games.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 8, 2023
Third quarter
JUSTIN. SIMMONS. IS. HIM. pic.twitter.com/oAlKfGhGxl— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
✨ @jerryjeudy appreciation tweet ✨— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
Wilson is intercepted on a tipped screen pass. No Bueno.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
Justin Herbert is starting the second half. This is a fireable offense.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
Tyler Badie scores in his first NFL game! @Only1Badie📺: #LACvsDEN on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/TQNxFDPAzj pic.twitter.com/zFQGqb8JWm— NFL (@NFL) January 8, 2023
That's the Tyler Badie touchdown reception we all saw coming.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 8, 2023
Second quarter
All tied up!📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/ybMF8300Jg— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
JERRY. JEUDY.📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/s6sV4BFsRT— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
Hello. Wilson deep ball to Jeudy. It only took all season to complete that.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
That's the third three-and-out in the last four drives for the Broncos.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 8, 2023
Pass to Sutton broken up; Broncos settle for a field goal.14-10 Chargers, 2:46 2Q— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) January 8, 2023
January 8, 2023
OUR BALL! 🤠📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/6iNJqQKtqO— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
Austin Ekeler fumbles near midfield and the Broncos recover.Still 14-7 Chargers— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) January 8, 2023
If the #Broncos don't take an offensive lineman in the draft, someone should probably be arrested.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
Josey Jewell CLOBBERS Austin Ekeler— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 8, 2023
First quarter
Injury update: CB K’Waun Williams is being evaluated for a possible concussion.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
It's Freddie Swain returning the punt for the Broncos. He fumbles after not calling for a fair catch, but Denver recovers.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 8, 2023
All tied up. 🚂📺: CBS | @LataviusM pic.twitter.com/4AuvK6cPG6— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
Touchdown #Broncos. Latavius Murray walks in from 2 yards out. Good drive from Denver. I've been impressed by Outten calling plays the past couple weeks.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
Chargers march right down the field on the opening possession and score a touchdown. They look ready for the playoffs. Not sure how much we will see of Herbert today. #Broncos— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
#Broncos and #Chargers honoring Damar Hamlin after the opening kickoff today. pic.twitter.com/b2nMRInnvB— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 8, 2023
Chargers call tails. It's heads. Broncos win toss and defer. Chargers get ball first. #9sports— Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 8, 2023
Pregame
A moment to cheer and support @HamlinIsland before #Broncos game #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/bEqXx4HN7f— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 8, 2023
👀 our inactives for #LACvsDEN.📰 » https://t.co/iEYnOUyrJX pic.twitter.com/qXXcpx9igT— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023
#BroncosCountry x #LoveForDamar pic.twitter.com/9XvB1YHyIY— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 8, 2023