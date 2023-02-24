Geaux Broncos.

Sean Payton’s latest hire has more ties to the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos announced Friday they’ve hired Beau Lowery as the team’s vice president of player health and performance. The Mississippi native previously served as the director of sports medicine at LSU.

Payton's new Broncos staff has a distinct New Orleans flair.

Lowery worked with Payton with the Saints from 2012-21 as the director of sports medicine, director of rehabilitation and as an assistant on the sports medicine staff.

“Beau Lowery is the best I’ve ever been around,” Payton said. “He was a complete game-changer for us in New Orleans who reshaped how we operated in our training room and throughout our sports performance areas.”

Ex-Saints quarterback Drew Brees checked in on the hire.

“Beau Lowery added years onto my career,” Brees said in a Broncos statement. “His vision, leadership, character and process for sports performance and physical therapy are second-to-none. There is no better person you will find in this role to equip the team for health, recovery and success.”