Los Angeles Chargers
Coach: Brandon Staley, third season
Key additions: LB Eric Kendricks, WR Quentin Johnson, DE Morgan Fox
Key departures: LB Drue Tranquill, CB Bryce Callahan, S Nasir Adderly
Strengths: Pass game. With Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Johnson, the Chargers’ first-round draft pick, Justin Herbert has no shortage of ways to beat defenses through the air.
Weaknesses: Defensive line. Joey Bosa is the star of the Chargers’ defense, but there’s a lot to be desired beyond the standout edge rusher. Opposing offenses could be able to successfully run against the Chargers.
Record vs. Broncos last 10 games: 4-6.
Kansas City Chiefs
Coach: Andy Reid, 11th season
Key additions: OT Jawaan Taylor, LB Drue Tranquill, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
Key departures: OT Orlando Brown, S Juan Thornhill, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Strengths: Pass game. There’s been some turnover with Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman moving on, but as long as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are on the field, opposing defenses have plenty of reasons to worry.
Weaknesses: Secondary. After losing Thornhilll, the Chiefs have some holes to fill in the secondary. L’Jarius Sneed should step up and lead the unit, but the Chiefs lack some depth behind the solid cornerback.
Record vs. Broncos last 10 games: 10-0
Las Vegas Raiders
Coach: Josh McDaniels, second season
Key additions: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, CB Marcus Peters, DE Tyree Wilson
Key departures: QB Derek Carr, TE Darren Waller, DE Clelin Ferrell
Strengths: Run game. No running back rushed for more yards than Josh Jacobs did last season. Jacobs and the Raiders recently settled a contract dispute, and most of his offensive line returns, which bodes well for his output this season.
Weaknesses: Quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t quite taken advantage of his opportunities after serving as Tom Brady’s backup in New Orleans. Behind “Jimmy G” the Raiders have veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Aidan O’Connell on the roster.
Record vs. Broncos last 10 games: 8-2