ENGLEWOOD — On Sunday against the Raiders, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett often found himself reaching for the button to talk to quarterback Russell Wilson.
"A lot of times I didn’t know what to do," Hackett said. "I thought I should call a play and actually hit the button a couple of times to call a play and talk to Russell and didn’t have the button there."
But before the Raiders game, Hackett demoted himself as Denver's offensive play-caller. Due to a struggling offense and his job potentially on the line, the first-year head coach handed the operation and the communication with Wilson to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, who previously called plays for the Vikings.
For Hackett, Kubiak and offensive coordinator Justin Outten, the change is something each believe could spark a stagnant offense. And each are having to adjust on the fly.
Kubiak is now in the press box, becoming the Broncos' eye in the sky. Outten has moved down to the field, serving as Wilson's right-hand-man. And Hackett, well, he's become more of an actual head coach, helping with the offense, defense, special teams and occasionally waving at the crowd to be loud.
"I thought it was fun to be part of it, a little more integral with the defense, right there for (defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero) if he needed timeouts, penalties, all that stuff. Special teams, offense, just being around the guys more," Hackett said. "Trying to get the crowd pumped up, they were amazing last night. They brought a lot of juice and I thought that was critical.
"It was different, something I’ll have to get used to, and get used to not touching the button, but I thought it was really good."
Some might wonder why Kubiak, a position coach, was chosen over Outten, the offensive coordinator. But Hackett's reasoning was simple — Kubiak has called plays before and has done it well. Meanwhile, Outten has never called plays in the NFL. And according to Outten, there are no hurt feelings there.
"Klint is a proven play-caller," Outten said. "And in our situation right now, you just can't move forward with a guy in my position who has not called it in a game. He's got a track record with what he did with the Vikings. And no coach knows any player better in the building than his position coach. He knows exactly what he wants, what he's thinking, he's with him all the time, they're always collaborating.
"In my position, it's supporting Klint any way possible, giving him ideas throughout the game. I thought it was a really good collaboration."
The offense did appear to be in a better rhythm at times with Kubiak calling plays. They even started the game with a 92-yard touchdown drive and had the opportunity to score points on its next two drives. The offense fizzled in the second half, scoring only two field goals.
But it was clear the potential was there, which is why Hackett is sticking with Kubiak as the offensive play-caller going forward. Whether or not it ends up working with Kubiak is yet to be seen. And while the Raiders game didn't end the way they had hoped and the result was the same as previous games, failing to score enough points, it was a small sample size.
Hackett still believes it can work. And it might have to work if he wants to keep his job after this season.
"The relationship has been amazing," Hackett said. "He's done such a fine job working as hard as he has, doing everything he can to help us win a football game. For me, when he came here, we had been in the same division. So I got to see what he was doing firsthand and how he was doing everything with the Minnesota Vikings. So I had tons of respect for him. Being a coach's kid, I think that's always something that's a plus. And just as we've been here getting to know him, being around him, watching his professionalism, his humor, everything is great. And I think the players really like it."
BREAKOUT BOX
Injury report
Did not practice: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), WR KJ Hamler (hamstring), DL Jonathan Harris (knee), OLB Jacob Martin (knee), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/knee), LS Jacob Bobenmoyer (knee)
Limited: TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), OLB Jonathan Cooper, DL D.J. Jones, RB Latavius Murray, S Justin Simmons (knee), DL Mike Purcell
What's Next
Broncos (3-7) at Carolina Panthers (3-8), 11 am Sunday (FOX), Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte