DENVER — It appears that Jim Harbaugh won't be the next head coach of the Broncos.
The University Michigan head coach is staying in Ann Arbor, according to the school's president Santo Ono.
"I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines," Ono said in a statement Monday.
Harbaugh interviewed for the Broncos' head coach opening last week, Jan. 9. He was considered to be one of Denver's top candidates.
"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan — coaches, staff, families, administration, President Santa Ono and especially the players and their families," Harbaugh said in a statement. "My heart is at the University of Michigan."
Who's Next?
After Michigan declared Jim Harbaugh is staying in Ann Arbor, here is the Broncos' interview schedule for this week:
Tuesday: Sean Payton, Raheem Morris
Thursday: DeMeco Ryans
Friday: Dan Quinn