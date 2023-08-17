ENGLEWOOD • Outside linebacker Randy Gregory in March 2022 got a five-year, $70 million contract from the Broncos, with $28 million guaranteed. He figures it’s time to start earning that money.

Not long after signing with Denver, Gregory had shoulder surgery. Then he missed 11 games during the regular season following knee surgery. Injuries have been an issue throughout Gregory’s career, but he said he’s now fully healthy.

“My thing is fulfilling my end of the agreement,’’ Gregory said about his hefty contract after a training camp practice Thursday at the Centura Health Training Center. “And a big part of that is being able to be available and be healthy. … I truly feel like if I’m out there for 17 games plus, I’ll do what I need to do, and that’s the plan.”

The problem is Gregory rarely has come close to playing a full season. Since entering the NFL in 2015 with Dallas, Gregory has played in more than 12 games in a year just once and has missed 42 of 98 possible regular-season games.

“It sucks, because you go in with an idea of what the dream is going to be like,’’ Gregory said of his injury history. “You have hiccups. And I think the big thing for me is, I’ve been able to pick myself up and keep going.’’

Gregory spent his first five seasons with the Cowboys as a defensive end and had two years with six sacks. He had two sacks and two forced fumbles for the Broncos in 2022, but only got into six games.

“The key for Randy is staying healthy and being able to remain on the field,’’ said Broncos coach Sean Payton.

So far, so good for Gregory. He played 10 snaps in last Friday’s preseason opener at Arizona, and Payton said starters are projected to play between 20 and 24 in the second preseason game Saturday at San Francisco.

Saturday’s game is expected to mark the preseason debut of outside linebacker Frank Clark, who didn’t play against the Cardinals. Clark, who signed with Denver in June, made three Pro Bowls and had two double-digit sacks seasons while with Seattle and Kansas City 2018-22. There is plenty of optimism of him joining Gregory to form an impressive pass-rushing duo.

“I love Frank. … I’ve known him for awhile now,’’ said Gregory, noting that both players entered the NFL in 2018. “He’s a guy who’s really going to help us in the room. He’s been to Super Bowls, he’s won (two), 10-plus sack years, things like that. So there’s a lot of stuff you can learn from him. … I think his resume speaks for itself. I think everybody knows what I can do as well.”

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Gregory can be a disruptive force when healthy. In a quest to stay on the field more in 2023, Gregory put plenty of focus on his offseason program.

“Just be able to make sure my legs are strong enough to withstand the year and at same time have the right weight, right strength, things like that,’’ he said. “I think I’ve done a good job of that. I still have my explosiveness and everything. ... I feel pretty good.’’

Gregory said he’s “still in the process of getting my legs under me” and “working on little nuances” of his pass rush. He anticipates getting some more preseason snaps will be helpful.

Gregory, who has been open before in discussing his anxiety and mental health issues, also said he doing well mentally. He said he spent time during the offseason working on being able to put bad plays behind him and move on.

“It’s nice to be able to have that in check and be able to focus on football,’’ he said of the mental aspect.