ENGLEWOOD - Frank Clark is scheduled to face his former team Oct. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium in a rivalry game between the Broncos and the Chiefs.

Wait a minute. Check that. Clark doesn’t believe the teams have a rivalry going.

After playing the past four seasons with Kansas City, the outside linebacker signed a one-year $5.45 million contract in June with Denver. And he was asked Saturday about the AFC West series in which the Chiefs have won 15 straight games over the Broncos.

“I wouldn’t call it a rivalry,’’ Clark said after a training camp practice at the Centura Health Training Center. “A rivalry is competitive. … I’m with the Broncos now. And I’ve been on the other side and we didn’t call it a rivalry then. I’m with the Broncos now. Until we become competitive enough, we have to beat the team. We have to win our division. We have to do a few things, not just about the Chiefs. There’s things we have to do here. We got to get our own ball together in order for us to go out and compete.”

After winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, including one in February, the pass rusher has joined a team that has missed the playoffs seven straight seasons since winning Super Bowl 50 in February 2016 and one that has had six straight losing seasons.

So why did he come to Denver after having been released in March by Kansas City?

“I finished my job there, and the job was finished,’’ said Clark, who has 58 1/2 sacks in eight NFL seasons. "So at the end of the day, being here in Denver, coach (Sean) Payton, the staff, (they gave) me a chance. … At the end of the day, they had offers on the table for me. … When you’re pursuing somebody, you make that obvious and they made that pretty obvious that they wanted me to be part of this organization.”

Clark was signed after outside linebacker Baron Browning underwent a procedure to repair a torn meniscus in his knee. Browning is on the physically unable to perform list and Payton expects him to start the season on the list, which would require him to miss the first six games. That puts Clark in line to be the starter when the season opens Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

Plenty will be expected out of Clark, who made three Pro Bowls while with the Chiefs from 2019-22. He began his career with Seattle from 2015-18, and had two double-digit sack seasons for the Seahawks.

“With Frank, just seeing his veteran leadership, people are going to respect him,’’ said former NFL defensive end Cliff Avril, Clark’s Seattle teammate from 2015-17. “When you have those type of accolades, as soon as you walk into the locker room, young guys are going to gravitate toward you. … I think the leadership piece will be huge for Frank and what he can bring to the Broncos.”

Clark, who turned 30 last month, had five sacks last season while starting all 15 games he played. But Clark was on the books for a salary-cap number of $29 million for 2023, and the Chiefs cut him to save $21 million.

“What we were able to do in Kansas City was special,’’ said Clark, who didn’t participate with the Broncos in spring drills and then reported to training camp with other veterans last Tuesday. “Four-year run. Two Super Bowls. Three AFC titles. It was fun. But at the end of the day, all good things come to an end. New journey. It’s all part of the journey. Year nine. New start. Fresh start out here in Denver, and I’m just enjoying myself.”

Clark insisted he won’t rest on his laurels with his new team.

“I’m not coming in here, talking to these guys about, ‘Oh, man, I’m the Super Bowl two-time champ,’’’ he said. “I haven’t said that one time to any of these guys. I’m coming in and I’m trying to learn. I’m trying to get better going into year nine like I’m in year one. … There’s always something to prove. … I’ve always harped on being the hardest worker on the field no matter where I’m at.”

While Clark isn’t talking about past accomplishments, his teammates are well aware of them. Defensive end Zach Allen was thrilled when he found out the Broncos had landed Clark.

“I’ve been a big fan of his for awhile,’’ Allen said. “Obviously, I think a lot of the teams around the league, you just kind of watch the top rushers and he’s one of them. And having a guy like that makes my job easier and everybody’s job easier.”

Clark is wearing the same 55 he donned for the Seahawks and Chiefs, and he is scheduled to be back with that number at Arrowhead for a Thursday Night Football game in October. With that in mind, Clark was asked, if it wasn’t a rivalry the Chiefs had with the Broncos, what was it?

“A football game between two teams,’’ he said.