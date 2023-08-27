Many have suggested that Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is on the bubble when it comes to making the 53-man roster.

Okwuegbunam doesn’t care what anybody else thinks. And he let his play do much of the talking Saturday night when he caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in Denver’s 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the preseason finale at Empower Field at Mile High.

“It doesn’t matter what the outside thinks,’’ said Okwuegbunam, entering his fourth season. “In my heart, I always knew … I’ve always been capable of doing this. Tonight, I just got some opportunities to show it.”

The Broncos must trim the roster from the offseson limit of 90 to the regular-season limit of 53 by Tuesday. Okwuegbunam is the third tight end at best after Adam Trautman and Greg Dulich and might also still be behind top-notch blocker Chris Manhertz on the depth chart.

A rap on Okwuegbunam has been his blocking. But it has improved in recent weeks.

“A little bit of coaching, a little bit of harping on it and just really being hard on myself,’’ Okwuegbunam said of working to improve his blocking. “Really the guys too, just pushing me to be better. … We have a great (position) room, and they’ve been encouraging me.”

Okwuegbunam scored his touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Jarrett Stidham in the first quarter. The Broncos wanted to get a long look at him, so he played into the fourth quarter.

“He had a big night,’’ said Broncos coach Sean Payton. “Holy cow.”

McLaughlin steps up again

Broncos undrafted rookie running back Jalel McLaughlin had an impressive preseason.

McLaughlin on Saturday carried 10 times for 48 yards and a touchdown and had 21 attempts for 113 yards in the three preseason games with three touchdowns. He caught four passes for 13 yards Saturday to finish the preseason with seven receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m just going to keep working hard, keep my head down,’’ he said. “Whenever my number is called, I try to give a hundred percent.”

McLaughlin seems likely to make the 53-man roster but he’s remaining on an even keel.

“Coach is looking for the best 53,'' he said. "Hopefully, I’m one of them because I love it here in Denver. But I’m going to let that play out and I have no regrets.”

Bassing delivers again

In Denver’s three preseason games, cornerback Essang Bassey had an interception in each one.

On Saturday, he picked off Rams starting quarterback Stetson Bennett in the first quarter and had no gain on the return.

“It feels really good to get in the groove and get in the habit of making plays,’’ Bassey said. “They kind of come in bunches at times, and I feel that’s what’s been happening with me. I’m just hoping it carries momentum from the preseason into regular season.”

Also getting an interception of Bennett was rookie linebacker Alex Sanders. He fumbled the ball on a 32-yard return in the second quarter but Denver recovered it.

“The last week and a half, two weeks for him have been good,’’ Payton said. “For a young player, there’s a learning curve and then the confidence starts happening. … I’d like for him to hold onto the ball. Fortunately, we recovered.”