ENGLEWOOD — This season hasn't been easy for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson is statistically having the worst season of his career. And, according to a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, he's lost part of the locker room.
A team captain and leader for the Broncos, Wilson denied the report.
"I've got great relationships in that locker room," Wilson said. "So whoever is trying to tear us down, you can't. I think the best thing about it is it's been an amazing journey coming here, moving here, being here.
"This is a great team. We've got great players. I'm honored to be here... There's always noise, especially when things aren't going the way you want them to."
Wilson's coach Nathaniel Hackett — who has received his fair share of criticism this season — backed his quarterback, too, calling the report "gossip."
"We have a fantastic locker room," Hackett said. "I’ve never seen somebody work that hard. I’ve never seen somebody try to embrace a team like he has... If you lose, you’re going to get criticism... He just keeps grinding, keeps trying to make a play, keeps fighting — no matter what."
His teammates were also quick to defend Wilson, especially safety and team captain Justin Simmons, who specifically asked not to be asked anymore questions about the report.
"Russ is an amazing leader. He's an amazing teammate. And leadership doesn't just fall solely on one guy," Simmons said. "I don't know where that report would have came from, and quite honestly, while I'm up here, just out of respect of the Ravens and who we're playing — I'd like to keep the questions geared toward (Ravens QB) Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
"That to me, I just don't see where it comes from, those reports. Russ has been nothing but great. We haven't had the season any of us have wanted and I can't fathom thinking about that stuff."
For Wilson, it's just another storyline in a season full of side shows, whether it be his catchphrase "Let's Ride" or doing high knees on the flight to London or if he wears a wristband during games.
Still, Wilson isn't going to change, no matter what the outside thinks of him.
"My goal every day is to lead at the highest level," Wilson said. "I love these guys every day and knowing how good they are, what they're about and how they impact this community and what they've done — it's a blessing to be on this team."
Injury report
Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday after missing last week's practice as well. Hackett said there is a possibility they both get back on the field soon, though. Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones also did not practice due to illness. Some good injury news for the Broncos is the return of running back Mike Boone, who started practicing again Wednesday after being on the injured reserve the past four weeks. He could be available this Sunday versus the Ravens.