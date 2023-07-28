ENGLEWOOD -- After having created a firestorm around the NFL by blasting former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, Sean Payton did his best Friday to diffuse the situation.

“It was a mistake,’’ Denver’s first-year coach said following the first practice of training camp at Centura Health Training Center with fans on hand.

In an interview this week with USA Today that was published Thursday, Payton said last season under Hackett “might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

In his only season as coach of the Broncos, Hackett went 4-11 before being fired with two games left in a 5-12 campaign. Payton was hired in February.

Payton also took some shots at the New York Jets, the team that now employs Hackett as offensive coordinator, and that got the attention of Jets coach Robert Saleh. And he made unflattering references related to current employees in the Broncos’ front office and how they handled Russell Wilson in what was a disastrous debut season with the team.

“I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat on,’’ said Payton, who was a Fox NFL studio analyst last season after coaching the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons. “And I said this to the team in the meeting (Thursday that) we’ve had a great offseason relative to distractions (in the media) and I’ve been preaching that message and here I am, the veteran stepping in it.

“And it was a learning experience for me. It was a mistake, obviously. I needed a little bit more filter. There’s a pound of flesh for these guys and as coach you stick up for them.”

Payton said he got caught up in talking to USA Today reporter Jarrett Bell, whom he called “a good friend” and “real good at his job.” He said he had “two lattes in the morning” of the interview and then in “40 minutes I’m regretting” what he said.

Much of what Payton said was in defense of Wilson, who struggled after being acquired from Seattle, where he made the Pro Bowl in nine of his first 10 seasons. Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension before playing a game with Denver. And Payton was critical in the interview with USA Today about how the Broncos treated Wilson last season, providing him with numerous liberties.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Payton said Friday his comments were “absolutely” in defense of Wilson. Wilson didn’t answer directly when asked his thoughts on Payton’s comments but said he’s “got a lot of love and respect for Coach Payton.”

Payton told USA Today that the Broncos were hurt by all the hoopla last year, after Wilson arrived, and that the Jets might be hampered this season in a similar scenario. Saleh, whose team acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the offseason, told reporters after reading Payton’s comments, “If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t popping. So hate away.” He said Hackett has been “doing a phenomenal job” with the Jets.

“Yeah, at the right time,’’ Payton said of whether he will reach out to Saleh and Hackett. “I think the world of Robert. I know him. I don’t know Nathaniel Hackett, but at the right time.’’

Payton did manage to add a quip about the Broncos playing host Oct. 8 to the Jets.

“It certainly will bring more interest to the game when we play them,’’ he said.

Payton also addressed comments he made related to Broncos general manager George Paton and president Damani Leech, who held the same positions last season. In referring to Wilson having his own office and a support staff of a personal athletic trainer, a strength and conditioning coach, a massage therapist and a personal quarterback coach, Payton told USA Today that it was “an incrimination on the head coach, the GM, the president and everybody else who watched it all happen.”

Payton said Friday he believes his relationship remains good with Paton, Leech and those in the front office. The Walton-Penner group is in its second season of owning the Broncos.

“The front office and the ownership are the two reasons I came here,’’ Payton said. “So George and I are close. He was one of the big attractions. He and ownership. My point was it was just across the board organizationally (last season). It wasn’t one person and, yeah, so they’re good.”

One thing Payton said in the interview he didn’t back off on Friday was that he is “going to be pissed off if this is not a playoff team.”

“I’m not afraid of the expectations,’’ Payton said. “I’ve talked to several people about being used to contending for the postseason. You don’t take it for granted. But that mindset needs to be present here.”