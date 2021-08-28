For two decades Tim Look woke up early every Sunday the Broncos played in Denver and spent the morning grilling, laughing, drinking beer and having fun with family and friends in the tailgate lots outside of both Mile High Stadiums.

But as fans flocked to the parking lots outside Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday afternoon for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, Look wasn't there. He passed away in June. Despite his absence his family celebrated before the Broncos clashed against the Los Angeles Rams with a "tailgate memorial."

"He didn't want a memorial service, he wanted a tailgate," said his daughter, Michelle Look, in a vintage Super Bowl XXXII T-shirt next to a handful of photos of her father. "It was hard not being able to come last year, but we're just thankful that we can honor our father today as he wished."

Prior to the opening kickoff Saturday the aroma of burgers, hot dogs and even scotch eggs filled the air of the tailgate lots for the first time since 2019. Some drank beer and danced along to their favorite pregame tunes, while others faced off in a pregame battle of Cornhole and even "putt-offs."

Nathan Hocking of Pueblo prepared his tailgate feast all Friday night. He had a buffet-style line of burgers, pulled pork, scotch eggs and jalapeño poppers that is a family tradition that began in 1985.

"My parents started coming here in 1985 and having this large feast, I've since taken over and continued the family tradition," Hocking said while flipping a burger with his Bronco tongs.

Hocking said he and his family went to one game last year but "it wasn't the same" and were excited to head into the stadium with more than 5,000 fans and no mask requirement.

Scott Hood of Loveland was accompanied by his wife and multiple friends in front of their station in lot C. Their group of tailgaters could be seen from the steps of the stadium and through the swarms of blue and orange as their 64 flags blew in the wind.

"I was telling my wife this morning it's like Christmas morning," Hood said. "It'll be even more fun when the regular season starts, but it's just great to be back."

Hood has been a season ticket holder since 2001 and said last year was the first year they've missed a game. The family decided to opt out of their tickets and have their funds go toward this season, because like Hocking, they didn't want to experience a game without a full crowd.

"It just didn't feel right to be there when it wasn't full. It wasn't the atmosphere and the experience we've grown to love," he said.

Despite COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise throughout the metro, many said they weren't nervous about attending the game. However, Joseph Fairbanks of Littleton, who was joined by his wife and two children, opted to wear a mask anyway.

"You can never be 100% sure when you go to an event this big and without children being able to get the vaccine yet, we want to be extra careful," Fairbanks said while his children cheered as backup quarterback Drew Lock entered the stadium through the south tunnel.

Despite Fairbanks' concern, thousands flocked to the Broncos home field to see them in action, but besides having full crowds back in the stands, each person who spoke to The Denver Gazette said the best part about Saturday was reuniting with their tailgate families.

"You know we would probably have between 100 and 150 people come to our tailgate before every game and just to be able to do this again with our friends is special," said Mike Anderson of Golden.

And despite the absence of Tim Look, his family did their best imitation of grilling, eating, laughing and drinking beer just like he would have.

"Even though he's here with us spiritually, we still have to fill in for him in his absence," Michelle Look said. "It's big shoes to fill, but I think we'll make him proud."