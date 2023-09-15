ENGLEWOOD – At least wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be back Sunday for the Broncos.

The Broncos went into last weekend’s opener against Las Vegas with Jeudy as the only player on the 53-man roster not able to go. But while Jeudy will return from his hamstring injury Sunday against Washington at Empower Field at Mile High, three players won’t be joining him.

Denver lost safety Caden Sterns for the season with a torn left patellar tendon suffered in the 17-16 loss to the Raiders and he was placed on injured reserve. And outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip) and tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) both were officially listed Friday as out for Sunday.

“Obviously, we’re going to miss him. Frank’s a great player,’’ Broncos defensive lineman Jonathan Harris said Friday of Clark being injured in Wednesday’s practice at the Centura Health Training Center. “But I think other guys are going to step up.”

That’s the attitude the Broncos are taking with Dulcich being out after being hurt in the home loss to Las Vegas. Rookie tight end Nate Adkins said he will be active against the Commanders after being inactive against the Raiders. He will be the third tight end behind Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz.

“It sucks that I’m getting called up because of somebody going down,’’ Adkins said. “I feel bad for Greg and I’m trying to do my best. I’ll be ready to go.”

Dulcich is the Broncos’ top receiving tight end but they will get back their No. 1 wide receiver. Jeudy, who was hurt Aug. 24, was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and head coach Sean Payton said he will have no restrictions against Washington.

“He’s healthy,’’ Payton said. “He’s good.”

Jeudy could help the Broncos have more explosive plays. Their longest gain against the Raiders was a 21-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Brandon Johnson.

“Jerry is one of the best in the league, so any time you get a guy like that on the field is always good,’’ Johnson said.

The Commanders on Friday listed defensive back Jartavius Martin as out for Sunday’s game. Defensive end Chase Young, who sat out last Sunday’s 20-16 win over Arizona with a neck injury, was not on the final injury report and will make his season debut.

“They’re a handful on the front, obviously,’’ Payton said of Young joining defensive end Montez Sweat and defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen on a strong Washington front four.

A must win?

With the Broncos trying to avoid an 0-2 start with both losses at home, some are looking at Sunday’s game as a must-win situation.

“We got a tough stretch on the road (coming up), so we need this one,’’ said running back Javonte Williams.

After Sunday’s game, the Broncos will play at Miami on Sept. 24 and at Chicago on Oct. 1.

“Very important, especially since we’re at home,’’ Harris said of facing Washington. “We just got to get the ball rolling and get in a rhythm and hopefully start off with a win this weekend. We need that.”

Defensive lineman Mike Purcell agreed.

“We got a lot to prove,’’ he said. “We just don’t want to continue to be counted out. It’s on us.”

Another sack attack?

The Cardinals had six sacks last Sunday of Washington quarterback Sam Howell. Does that make the Broncos defense salivate after Denver had no sacks against the Raiders?

“A little bit,’’ Harris said. “Hopefully, we can get after the quarterback. Hopefully more than last week. We didn’t get any pressure. That will be a focus for this week.’’

Defensive end Zach Allen said there were some reasons behind Howell being dumped so much against Arizona.

“You see kind of the way those sacks were,’’ Allen said. “They have a very good offensive line. It wasn’t like the offensive line was getting beat. It was more like he’s scrambling and there‘s nothing downfield and he just kind of stepped out of bounds kind of thing.”

Allen played the previous four seasons with the Cardinals. He has talked to some of his former teammates about the Commanders.

Briefly

Broncos cornerback Fabian Moreau played for Washington from 2017-20 and faced the Commanders twice last season while playing for the New York Giants. Moreau said he had multiple offers as a free agent before he signed last month with Denver. “It was an opportunity to be part of a great defense and Sean Payton is a great coach,’’ he said. … With Sterns out for the season, it remains to be seen who will be Denver’s fourth active safety Sunday after starters Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson and top reserve Delarrin Turner-Yell. Rookie JL Skinner, who was inactive against the Raiders, doesn’t know if he will be active. Another possibility could be elevating Devon Key from the practice squad. … Washington hasn’t won in Denver since a 17-10 triumph in 2001. Since then, Washington has dropped three straight, losing 21-19 in 2005, 45-21 in 2013 and 17-10 in 2021.