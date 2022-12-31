ENGLEWOOD — Jerry Rosburg isn't wasting his one chance to be a head coach.

Even if it's only for two weeks.

Named the Broncos' interim coach last week after Nathaniel Hackett was fired Monday, the 67-year-old Rosburg has been tasked with leading the Broncos over the final two games — against the Chiefs and Chargers. And on Sunday, Rosburg is faced with a difficult first test, attempting to take down the 12-3 Chiefs in Kansas City and end the Broncos' 14-game losing streak to their division rival.

Rosburg seems poised for the challenge.

"I ain't scared," Rosburg said Friday.

Rosburg has been an electric factory at the podium for his daily press conferences, dropping wisdom and commanding a presence. In his first press conference, Wednesday, he started with a mesmerizing 13-minute opening statement. He's shown immense gratitude for the opportunity but has also made it clear he's not only trying to win these two games, but change the culture in Denver.

"This organization has been through a lot. I understand that," said Rosburg, who spent 17 years as an assistant in the NFL from 2001-2018. "This has been a mess. You are all aware of that. The fans are tired of it, but we made this mess... These players and these coaches, we have to pick up after ourselves. We have to humble ourselves and go change this thing."

Changing a culture that has been a problem for seven years, having missed the playoffs each season since 2015-16, is going to be a tall mountain for Rosburg, given he has only two weeks to do it. But he could be the spark that starts change. He's already made staff changes and taken a strong stance on ending the losing streak to the Chiefs — something his predecessors didn't do, saying, "It just cannot be that way. I’m setting out to try to—in one week—change the course of that."

Perhaps more than anything, Rosburg has shown his players unwavering support. That was clear on Friday when he took the opportunity to defend quarterback Russell Wilson, who has received an immense amout of criticism this season. Rosburg called the criticism Wilson has received "a bunch of crap."

"I had a very high opinion of Russell Wilson prior to my arrival here," Rosburg said. "I developed an even higher appreciation and affection for Russell Wilson upon my arrival here. My opinion of Russell Wilson has never been higher than it’s been because of his actions this week. I've never had a higher opinion of him than I have had this week because of what he showed me. I saw in Russell Wilson things I have not seen."

Wilson has been the center of attention this week after a poor performance Sunday against the Rams. Several of his teammates came to his defense on social media Thursday, including left tackle Garett Bolles and receivers Kendall Hinton, KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy sparked the social media defense on Twitter, to which Rosburg commended, calling Jeudy "his hero."

"I have to mind my vocabulary here. There is a lot of crap out there," Rosburg said. "We've all been criticized before, but at some point in time, it's really important that those that know you best stand up for you. Sometimes, that's a difficult thing to do because you get yourself messy in the process. (Jeudy) saw his teammate and friend and his comrade lay low. He dug in and stood up with great courage and conviction about the truth."

When asked about Wilson's offensive line not helping their quarterback off the field when he's sacked, which was a point of contention against the Rams, Rosburg responded, "I can make a long answer, but I’m going to land the plane. Watch Sunday's game."

That's the kind of culture change the Broncos might need. And Rosburg is hoping it starts Sunday with a win.

"If we really want to make the statement, we'll make it on Sunday," Rosburg said. "We'll play well, we'll coach well, and we'll give (Wilson) the opportunities that he deserves to show what a great quarterback he is. That's action."

Winning Sunday remains unlikely, as the Broncos are nearly two-touchdown underdogs.

But Rosburg has left some wondering — what if?

If Rosburg pulls off the impossible, the Broncos would be forced to consider a longer-term position for the longtime special teams coach.

"This is fertile ground. This is an incredible franchise with a rich history — three Super Bowl trophies and Hall of Famers. It shouldn’t be like this," Rosburg said. "It can’t be like this. If you are fans of Captain Walt’s, ‘O Captain! My Captain!’ I’ve been trying to plant seeds with (general manager) George (Paton) and the ownership group. I may not be around to see them bloom, but this is going to be a rich garden.

"The fans — it’s coming."