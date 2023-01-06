ENGLEWOOD — Come Monday, Broncos interim coach Jerry Rosburg intends to return to retirement.
"I love this game," Rosburg said Friday. "But as I have expressed to you all, I have other business interests."
That said, Rosburg wants a walk-off victory on Sunday. While his time as the Broncos' interim head coach has only been two weeks long, after Nathaniel Hackett was fired Dec. 26, he wants his players to end the 2022-23 season on a high note.
And if they don't win on Sunday against the Chargers, it will mark the first time in franchise history the Broncos will have lost 13 games in a season.
“The 5-12 thing, I don’t think, resonates with them at all. It certainly doesn’t with me," Rosburg said. "They don’t look backwards. It just doesn’t work that way. You have to look forwards when you’re in this business. There are so many things to play for. I don’t even want to begin to numerate them. They enjoy this game. They are pros. I see it every day. The thing that has happened this year with our roster since I’ve been here is there is constantly a new energy brought by new players and guys that have new opportunities that have never had opportunities. I think that is a feeling that others get because this isn’t guaranteed.
"We better take advantage of every opportunity that we have to play this game."
The Chargers enter Sunday's game having already clinched a playoff spot and their seed likely isn't changing with a win or loss, meaning they could have several starters out. But Rosburg said this week that won't change their mentality.
For him, and the Broncos, a win Sunday would mean a lot. And they recognize it may mean little to a fanbase that has been disappointed this season, but it could also be a glimpse into what the future can be.
"It’s been a dry spell a bit. We all recognize that; this team recognizes that," Rosburg said. "Perhaps desert-like, but I think that is a really bold declaration and demonstration by our fans that they see the promise land beyond the horizon. They are looking downfield. We want to give those fans — all the people that come out to the field and all the people that are at home — hope for that. We’re working hard to do that. "
Sunday's injury report
Out: DT D.J. Jones (knee), OL Calvin Anderson (ankle), WR Kendall Hinton (foot)
Questionable: TE Eric Saubert (knee), CB Damarri Mathis (concussion), OLB Jonathan Kongbo (illness), TE Eric Tomlinson (ankle), OL Billy Turner (back)