Broncos first-year coach Sean Payton has said his explosive comments about Nathaniel Hackett at least “will bring more interest” to the Oct. 8 game against the New York Jets.

That Week 5 matchup now is even more interesting.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has Hackett as his offensive coordinator, blasted Payton on Sunday in an interview with NFL+, saying he "needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth."

Payton told USA Today last week it “might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL” when Hackett served as Denver’s coach last season. In his only season with the team, Hackett was fired after a 4-11 start. The Broncos finished 5-12.

Payton later said he made a “mistake” with the comments. But that didn’t keep Rodgers from criticizing him Sunday.

“Those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach,’’ Rodgers said. “My love for Hackett goes deep. … It made me feel bad that someone who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year. I thought it was way out of line and inappropriate and I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”

Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons and led them to a Super Bowl win, has said he will reach out to Hackett and to Jets coach Robert Saleh.

Hackett and Rodgers are scheduled to visit Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 8. The two are back together after they previously worked together for the Packers from 2019-21.

“We had some great years together in Green Bay,’’ Rodgers told NFL+. “Kept in touch. Love him and his family. He’s an incredible family man, incredible dad and on the field he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL. Just his approach to it, how he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys. Just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honestly and integrity.”