ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos added two more candidates to their coaching search Wednesday.
Former Colts (2009-11) and Lions (2014-17) coach Jim Caldwell interviewed for the opening Wednesday, along with former Stanford coach (2011-22) David Shaw, becoming Denver’s seventh and eighth candidates.
Caldwell is well-respected around the league, posting a 62-50 record as a head coach. He has not coached since 2019 when he was the Dolphins’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. He's considered one of the best quarterbacks coaches in recent history, which is why he's a strong candidate, with many believing he can help Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.
Shaw resigned as Stanford's coach this past season after posting a 96-54 record as the head coach. He also coached in the NFL from 1997-2005, spending time as an assistant for the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens. He could also potentially be an offensive coordinator candidate if he doesn't land the head coaching job. He is also connected to minority Broncos owner Condoleeza Rice, who is a Stanford grad and on Denver's search committee.
The other six candidates for the job are Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Saints coach Sean Payton, University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Of the seven, only Evero and Ryans have no previous head coaching experience.
The Panthers, Cardinals, Colts and Texans also all have openings and are interviewing similar candidates, with Payton being the consensus top option across the NFL. Evero has also been a hot name, as he's scheduled to interview for the Colts and Texans jobs, as well.
Harbaugh, Evero and Caldwell have already interviewed and the others are scheduled to interview within the next week.
Jan. 9: Harbaugh
Jan. 10: Evero
Jan. 11: Caldwell, Shaw
Jan. 17: Morris; first day Payton and Ryans can interview
Jan. 18: First day Quinn can interview