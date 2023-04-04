John Elway, the most iconic figure in Broncos history, no longer has any contractual role with the team.

Elway led the Broncos to two Super Bowl wins on the field as a quarterback and to another Super Bowl win as general manager. He served last season as an outside consultant to general manager George Paton, but the team confirmed Tuesday that his contract ran out last month when the NFL’s new league year began.

Elway told 9News he had a conversation with Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner when his deal was about to expire and that he amicably departed from the team in a formal capacity. The new ownership group took over last August.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,’’ Elway told 9News. “I told Greg I’d be happy to be a resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in great hands. I still plan on being around to watch and be a resource for Greg or George, if I can.’’

Elway did not return a message left by The Denver Gazette.

Elway starred for the Broncos from 1983-98, leading them to five Super Bowls. They won it all in his final two seasons of 1997 and 1998, and he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Elway joined Denver’s front office in 2011, and had a 10-season run as general manager and executive vice president of football operations. The Broncos reached the Super Bowl after the 2013 season and won it two years later. They missed the playoffs in his final five seasons of being in charge of player personnel.

When Paton took over as general manager in 2021 and had control of personnel matters, Elway that season was president of football operations. He then was a consultant to Paton in 2022, when Denver’s streak of missing the playoffs stretched to seven seasons.

“I’ll still be around as a resource,’’ Elway, 62, told 9News. “I’ve been with the Denver Broncos for so long that it was nice to have some sort of connection, which is what I wanted. I didn’t want an obligation. I’m getting a little older, I want to be able to do some things I haven’t done. I’m ready to have a flexible schedule. If there’s something I can help them with I’d do that.”