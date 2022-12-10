ENGLEWOOD — Before the season, one of the Broncos' biggest question marks was inside linebacker.
Denver brought back veteran starter Josey Jewell, who was coming off a season-ending injury; re-signed Jonas Griffith, who was an unproven undrafted linebacker with little experience; and signed free agent Alex Singleton, who was considered a special teams player and backup to Jewell and Griffith. On a defense full of talent, the expectations for the inside linebackers were low. In fact, many thought it would be the Broncos worst unit.
Instead, 12 games into the season, the argument could be made that the inside linebackers has been Denver's most consistent and best group on defense. And that's in large part because of the connection between Jewell and Singleton, who have become the Broncos starters.
From golfing together in the offseason to growing mustaches midseason to wearing matching denim outfits in Nashville, the two have become quite the defensive duo.
"We sit next to each other in every meeting," Singleton told The Denver Gazette. "We did that back in even in OTAs. We are constantly talking. We do that on the field. And to be able to talk to someone on the field who has the same football IQ and talk through as plays are happening, it's been huge."
For Singleton, this season has been one of the best of his career. He played the previous three seasons with the Eagles, leading the team in tackles in both 2020 and 2021. And before that, played three years (2016-18) in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders.
Singleton has been given few opportunities in the NFL, despite his high production in Philadelphia. And the Broncos only signed him to a one-year contract for $1.15 million, with the assumption that he would be a backup this season. But like he did with the Eagles, Singleton has made the most of his opportunity in Denver, leading the team with 107 tackles and playing in every game.
"I really haven't had that many chances (in the NFL)," Singleton said. "And so when I got one here, of course I was thrilled. Obviously, you come in and you hope to be playing right away, and I did a little bit because of injuries. I guess how I've been playing down the stretch has been good."
For Jewell, this was a make-or-break season, after missing nearly all of last season dur to a pec injury in Week 2. Jewell, who was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, was re-signed on a two-year deal worth $11 million. But the Broncos also have the option to not bring him back in 2023, though, that seems unlikely with how he's playing.
The thought behind bringing Jewell back was that his best football was still ahead of him and he's considered one of the most well-liked and smartest players on the team. And while he's battle a few minor injuries this season that has held him out of four games, he's played the best football of his career this season.
"The game has come together for me, personally," Jewell told The Gazette. "And this defense is a blast to play in. You can be very visual. You can just play football and go out there and read stuff fast, so I've enjoyed it so far."
Both Jewell and Singleton said this season is the most fun they've had playing football, despite the Broncos' 3-9 record — which is largely not the blame of the defense, which is considered one of the best in football. And they credit that first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who they say let's them play free.
On the other side, Evero said Jewell and Singleton make his job easier.
"They're both playing really well," Evero said. "They're playing at a high level. It's been great to see. We envisioned this for Josey and it's been great to see Alex take advantage of opportunities he's gotten. Every time he's been on the field, starting in the preseason, he's produced and produced at a very high level."
Singleton has been one of the lone bright spots in a disappointing season. He's been arguably the biggest surprise on the team and someone that could be back next year if the Broncos want to keep him. He certainly wants to be back.
"I'd love to be here," Singleton said. "Like I said, me and Josey have a huge connection. And this defense, historically, has been great. There's no reason you wouldn't want to be in a top five defense the rest of your career."
The future for Singleton and Jewell appears bright, though, it's unknown if the two will both be abck in Denver next season. That might hinge on the future of this year's staff, too.
But the two have formed a close bond on and off the field. And have proved doubters wrong along the way.
"I enjoy going out there every day with him," Jewell said. "This is definitely, snap-to-snap, the most fun I've had playing ball. It's the most relaxed I've been. It's been great."