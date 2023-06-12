As the seconds ticked down and the throngs of fans in Denver's Lower Downtown knew the Denver Nuggets were NBA champions, they poured into the streets.

Area sports bars emptied and fans gathered in the intersection of 20th and Market streets. They jumped and cheered and hugged one another. Some climbed street signs and light poles, others grabbed traffic cones — but there appeared to be no destruction of property or injuries.

"Just look at this," said Alex Leventis, 25, of Denver. "Where else would we be? At home? We all came to celebrate this together!"

There were fireworks and roman candles, which left a smoky haze over the crowd. One bar cranked White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" and the crowd sang it in unison.

The whole block between 19th and 20th on Market was thronged with thousands of revelers. Denver Police officers in riot gear staged near 19th and Market, but there didn't appear to be any arrests or issues.

For the blocks surrounding the area, people hung out of cars screaming and horns filled the downtown streets for at least an hour after the game ended about 9 p.m.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Brooklyn’s sports bar near Ball Arena to watch Monday night’s game on a large screen. In the glow of blue and yellow lights on the arena and the neon green of the Brooklyn’s sign, they tossed hats and drinks in the air as the final quarter’s timer ticked down to zero, screaming and hugging.

“It’s crazy that it happened in our generation,” said Hayden, a fan from Fort Collins who asked not to give his last name. He was with two high school friends who watched the screen outside the bar intently as the Nuggets lifted their championship trophy.

J.D. Fernandez and Cesar Hernandez were friends watching together outside Brooklyn’s despite Fernandez being a fan of the Miami Heat. He said he’s from Puerto Rico, where people support Miami.

“I don’t mind if the Nuggets win. But I’m still rooting for my team,” he said.

The two had a bet that if the Nuggets won the championship, Fernandez would wear a Nuggets jersey for each matchup between Denver and Miami next season. He said he’d choose Nikola Jokić’s jersey.

“Deep down in his heart, he’s a Nuggets fan,” said Hernandez, a lifelong Nuggets fan from Denver.

Gabe Velarde waved a large Nuggets flag outside Ball Arena. He said he’s excited that the championship will dispel narratives nationally that Jokić hasn’t deserved the two league MVP awards he won before this season. Jokić also was named the season’s Finals MVP after Monday’s win.

“It just feels incredible to see not just the boys winning on the court, but also for the city,” he said. “It’s going to bring so much love to the city.”

The parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.