Kareem Jackson was ejected late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against Washington, leaving the Broncos with just two safeties in uniform.

Jackson was ejected after being penalized for unnecessary roughness for a hit in the end zone to the head of Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, who held onto the ball for a 4-yard touchdown catch with 1:45 left in the first half. Thomas went to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

It was the second straight week Jackson was penalized for unnecessary roughness. He was fined $14,819 by the NFL for a hit last weekend on Las Vegas wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who suffered a concussion and sat out Sunday's game at Buffalo.

Following the season-ending knee injury suffered in the 17-16 loss to the Raiders by Caden Sterns, the Broncos on Sunday had dressed out just three safeties.

Besides Jackson, in uniform to start the game were starter Justin Simmons and reserve Delarrin Turner-Yell, who replaced Jackson after his ejection. Rookie JL Skinner, the only other safety on the 53-man roster, was inactive for the second straight game.

Also inactive were outside linebacker Frank Clark, out with a hip injury, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, rookie cornerback Riley Moss and rookie center Alex Forsyth.

Skinner was a sixth-round pick out of Boise State and missed all of spring drills due a torn pectoral muscle. He returned for training camp but said before last weekend's opener against Las Vegas that he was still recovering from the injury and was then at about 90 percent.

In the loss to the Raiders, Sterns suffered a torn patellar tendon and was ruled out for the season. Sterns had been listed as co-first team with Jackson on the depth chart at strong safety.

Inactive for the Commanders were defensive back Jartavius Martin, defensive end K.J. Henry, tackle Trent Scott, guard Chris Paul and tight end Curtis Hodges.